Tendeck’s 39 saves power Rush to series win over division-leading Grizzlies

David Tendeck has had his struggles this season, but Sunday’s performance helped the Rapid City Rush begin an 11-day layoff on a high note.

The mild-mannered, 22-year-old netminder had quite possibly his best game all season, stopping 39 of 41 shots, including the first 25 he saw, as the Rush continued their hot streak, downing the Mountain Division-leading Utah Grizzlies 3-2 at The Monument Ice Arena to win the three-game series and come away with five of six possible points.

“I was just a lot more comfortable out there,” said Tendeck, who moved to 5-12-1 on the season. “At the start of the year I was going through some stuff, but that’s normal, the season’s long. I’ve been working through it, now it’s just got to hold up all the way to the playoffs.”

Rapid City (29-20-8) is 7-1-2 over its last 10 games and now trails Utah (32-21-3) by a single point in the division standings.

“We would’ve liked six out of six, but it was a total team effort,” Rush head coach Scott Burt said smiling. “It’s been a total team effort from the get go, it’s been a total team effort as of late. Every single guy seems to do something to help out this group, and it’s good to see.”

Tendeck has been sent up and down and back and forth between the Rush, their AHL affiliate the Tucson Roadrunners and the taxi squad for NHL affiliate the Arizona Coyotes, so he hasn’t had much consistency and hasn’t had much time on the ice. On February 11, he made his first-career AHL start and stopped 26 of 27 shots for his inaugural win.

“I think Tendeck needed that (game),” Burt said. “And it just reassures us that we’ve got three solid goalies right now.”

A holding penalty on Logan Nelson midway through the first period gave Utah its first power-play opportunity of the evening, but Calder Brooks flipped the script when he seized a turned over puck in his own zone and skated the other way for a breakaway chance, deking from backhand to forehand and finishing a shorthanded goal past the stick side of Grizzlies goalie Garrett Metcalf at 10:23.

Nelson added another in the opening frame when, skating into the slot with a hounding defender on his hip, let loose a wrister low past the glove side of Metcalf with 23.1 second left.

Gabriel Chabot made it 3-0 at 8:06 of the middle frame when he hauled in a pass from the right-wing circle from Max Coatta and held the puck on his stick for a moment before firing off a one-timer from the slot.

Utah began its comeback effort 1:16 into the third period when Tyler Penner stuffed in the third effort on a netfront scramble, finally pushing one past Tendeck. Metcalf was then pulled with 1:54 to play in regulation and Charle-Edouard D’Astous, on a 6-on-5, scored from the right circle to make it a one-goal game.

Metcalf was pulled again with 53 seconds left but Tendeck and Co. held on for the win.

“It’s tough when you play three (games) in three (days) against the top team in the division,” Burt said. “You’re up by three in the third period, and sometimes you take a step back. I knew they were going to come, they’re a high-octane team, and we battled until the end.”

The Rush are off next weekend in a rare pause in their schedule. They’ll return March 18 to begin a three-game series against the division bottom-feeder Kansas City Mavericks (27-27-3) at The Monument Ice Arena.

“Obviously it’s a weird situation, but rest is really important, and having that week off could be a really big weapon for us down the stretch here,” Tendeck said. “We can’t get too rowdy during the two weeks, we can’t get unfocused, but we’ve just got to keep going, put our heads down and have a really good two weeks of practice.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

