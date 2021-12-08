Tendeck shows improvement but Rush suffer 1st regulation loss when leading after two periods

Dave Tendeck has improved between the pipes over his last two outings, making 36 saves to snap a seven-game losing skid Sunday, and turning away 40 shots on Wednesday night.

His strong performance, holding the Kansas City Mavericks scoreless through 44 minutes, wasn’t backed up, however, as the Rapid City Rush netted just one goal and in a 2-1 loss in their first game back at The Monument Ice Arena after an extended road trip.

Head coach Scott Burt praised Tendeck’s performance but said his skaters put up a lackluster effort in their first home game since Nov. 20.

“We’ve got to find a way to score goals. I can tell you that. As crazy as it may sound, one team had some jump today and I don’t think we had that jump,” said Burt, whose squad spent the past two weeks on the road. “Obviously it was a long road trip, but I don’t make excuses. Guys had a day off, we didn’t have the jump we needed and we didn’t score when we needed to score.”

The loss marks the first time this season Rapid City (8-10-3) has dropped a game when leading after two periods. It also moves to 2-2-1 when tied after 40 minutes.

The Rush, who were outshot 42-25, struggled to find Grade-A chances on Kansas City (8-10-1) goalie Daniil Chechelev, who finished with 24 saves. They also spent 10 minutes of game time killing off penalties. They were 6-for-6, however, but have committed 13 penalties over their last two contests.

After more than a period and a half of scoreless hockey, Jake Wahlin broke the deadlock with a wrap-around goal to the left stick-side of Chechelev on a net-front scramble at 11:48 of the middle frame to give Rapid City a 1-0 advantage.

Kansas City argued for goaltender interference but the play was confirmed upon review.

Garrett Klotz, playing in his 300th career ECHL game and 119th in a Rush uniform, gave spectators even more to cheer about later in the period when he got into multiple scuffles and was sent to the sin bin, a very familiar friend to him over his decade-long career, with a four-minute double minor penalty, which was successfully killed off.

The Mavericks got on the board on their 33rd shot of the night when Bryan Lemos snapped the puck past Tendeck at 4:43 of the third period. About five minutes later, Tendeck had nearly all of the right post covered but Jesse Mychan tucked one short-side over a pad to put Kansas City ahead 2-1 at 9:50, which ended up serving as the game-clinching goal.

Rapid City is off Thursday, though called a “work day” by Burt, and will return to action Friday and Saturday for rematches with Kansas City.

“Guys will show up, they’ll put the work boots on and get back to what we need to do,” Burt said of Thursday’s practice.

