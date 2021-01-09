Tensions flare as Rush drop 4-2 result to Allen

Brennan Saulnier waved his arms in the air to rile up the crowd at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in the second period on Saturday after his fight with Turner Ottenbreit, and put up a peace sign with his right hand as he left the ice following his ejection.
He wasn’t the only one to be removed from the rink, as Garrett Klotz was also thrown out from the contest in the same frame as tensions flared between the Rapid City Rush and the Allen Americans in their third and final game of the series, and a multitude of fisticuffs broke out between the two squads.
The hockey itself proved to be another thrilling matchup in the rivalry, as Allen grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period before Rapid City answered with two goals in the second. The third proved critical, as the Americans earned the go-ahead score and tacked on an empty netter to come away with a 4-2 victory and take the series 2-1.
“It was spirited, and sometimes when you’re on a losing streak and things aren’t going well, you’ve got to get physical and play in-your-face hockey, and we did that,” Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said. “We had Allen on their heels for most of the second period, and the crowd was all pumped up, and it was fun hockey.”
Jack Suter earned a goal and an assist for Rapid City (2-8-0), while Charlie Curti picked up a goal and Griffin Luce added an assist. Dave Tendeck, making his second consecutive start in net, saved 36 shots.
Joseph Garreffa tallied a goal and an assist for Allen (8-3-0), while Corey Mackin, Samuel Laberge and Les Lancaster scored goals. C.J. Motte stopped 28 shots in net.
“We’re going to get out of this funk eventually,” Tetrault said. “I was really happy with the effort, especially the response in the second period. Our first period was not very good, there was no energy on the bench, but the guys responded. We played physical, in-your-face hockey, and they got the crowd going, got the bench going.”
An early turnover by the Americans in their own zone gave Klotz an open look on goal, but he shot was stopped by Motte. Allen then found itself with a two-on-one opportunity but its attempt on net was turned away by Tendeck.
Tendeck and the Rush defense were able to kill a slashing penalty called on Andrew Sturtz with 13:30 to play in the first period, but eventually gave up a goal when Garreffa directed a one-timer from Mychan into the net to give Allen a 1-0 lead with 9:35 left.
Mackin made it 2-0 when he scored off a Rapid City turnover with 5:46 remaining.
Cedric Montminy had a look on goal when he tried to fire in a shot off a rebound but was unsuccessful, and Saulnier was able to steal a pass and put the puck on net but his attempt was also saved by Motte as the Rush went into the first intermission scoreless for the first time in the series.
Tyler Coulter absorbed a big hit into the boards with 8:22 to play in the frame and went down on the ice. He stayed on his knees for several moments before getting up and leaving for the locker room on his own power, and later returned to action.
Tensions reached a boiling point in the second period as Klotz and Ottenbreit dropped their gloves to fight, but Cole Fraser came in and laid a punch on Klotz in the opening minute. Klotz and Ottenbreit were both given unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, with a roughing penalty tacked on to Klotz, while Fraser was handed a roughing call.
Curti got Rapid City on the board with 12:39 left in the frame when he blasted a one-timer from Griffin Luce from just inside the blue line to cut the Rush’s deficit to one.
After Tyson Empey and Zane Franklin fought, were given five-minute majors for fighting and play resumed, Ottenbreit took a shot at Klotz by the team benches then leapt into his squad’s bench. Klotz pursued as he threw punches into the bench and was met with Allen skaters.
Klotz was ejected as a result, getting called for misconduct, while Ottenbreit was given a two-minute minor.
Through the fisticuffs, Suter was able to tie the contest, scoring from point-blank range to make it 2-2 with 9:17 remaining on a 4-on-4.
Then came Saulnier’s ejection, taking down Ottenbreit and being removed from competition for illegally removing his elbow pad with 8:33 to play in the middle frame. Ottenbreit, meanwhile, was given his first five-minute major for fighting and remained on the ice.
The mess of penalties gave Allen a 4-on-3, and then a 5-on-3 as Ottenbreit left the penalty box. Tendeck, however, made two crucial saves during the stretch to keep the game level.
The contest returned to even strength with less than six minutes remaining in the second period. The Rush picked up another power player when the Americans were nabbed for high-sticking with 2:30 left, and spent the majority of the man-advantage in their offensive zone, but failed to find an equalizer.
With Klotz and Saulnier gones, and Sturtz out with a lower-body injury, Tetraul said he didn’t have much on the offensive line.
“We were pretty depleted going into the third, and we still battled,” he said. “We’re not getting any puck luck either, things aren’t going well and we’ll get out of it, but that was a spirited effort. Unfortunately we lost, but it should give us momentum going into next weekend versus Tulsa.”
Coulter corralled the puck off an Allen turnover and fired it on net. His shot was deflected and sailed just wide right of the iron. Tendeck then saved three straight shots sent his way on one possession before Gabriel Chabot directed a shot that went between Motte’s legs but glided wide left.
The Americans then tallied a go-ahead goal with 10:22 to play as contact with Tendeck pushed the puck over the goal line.
After Rapid City killed a goalie interference penalty that was called when Mikael Tam collided with Motte, a tripping penalty called on Allen gave the Rush a two-minute power play with 2:19 remaining. Tendeck was eventually pulled to set up a 6-on-4, and on the Americans’ second clear of stretch, Laberge launched a long-distance attempt and scored the shorthanded empty-netter to all but seal the victory with 1:40 to play.
Rapid City, still with a man-advantage, put several more shots on target but failed to score, and dropped the series 2-1.
“It’s still early in the season,” Tetrault said. “I know we’re 2-8, but there’s a lot of hockey left, and we believe in each other, we’ve got a great team here and we’ll be fine.”
The Rush play again Friday at home against the Tulsa Oilers to begin a three-game series in three days. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.