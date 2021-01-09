Tensions flare as Rush drop 4-2 result to Allen

Brennan Saulnier waved his arms in the air to rile up the crowd at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in the second period on Saturday after his fight with Turner Ottenbreit, and put up a peace sign with his right hand as he left the ice following his ejection.

He wasn’t the only one to be removed from the rink, as Garrett Klotz was also thrown out from the contest in the same frame as tensions flared between the Rapid City Rush and the Allen Americans in their third and final game of the series, and a multitude of fisticuffs broke out between the two squads.

The hockey itself proved to be another thrilling matchup in the rivalry, as Allen grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period before Rapid City answered with two goals in the second. The third proved critical, as the Americans earned the go-ahead score and tacked on an empty netter to come away with a 4-2 victory and take the series 2-1.

“It was spirited, and sometimes when you’re on a losing streak and things aren’t going well, you’ve got to get physical and play in-your-face hockey, and we did that,” Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said. “We had Allen on their heels for most of the second period, and the crowd was all pumped up, and it was fun hockey.”