Tents erected near emergency homeless shelter at civic center

Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris said Friday the city was prepared to handle patients in a temporary Rapid City Emergency Homeless Shelter.

The temporary shelter will be located in the Rushmore Hall of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The tents that were recently assembled near the Memorial Park bandshell will provide a space for intake and screening. Officials are finalizing details of this significant collaborative undertaking and intend to host a media tour and press conference once details are finalized sometime next week.

"As law enforcement officers, we have a fundamental duty to protect the most vulnerable in our community, therefore we are informal 24/7 caretakers of many homeless in our community," said Police Chief Karl Jegeris. "We share this duty with many social service providers, and recognize the current pandemic poses an elevated risk of rapid spread of illness amongst this population. This is a proactive collaborative effort to address a gap in services to handle sick and/or quarantined homeless individuals."