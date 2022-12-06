Terra Sancta celebrates milestone with conference, Christmas events

Terra Sancta Retreat Center is celebrating its 10th anniversary by bringing the community messages of healing and Christmas cheer.

The Rapid City retreat center has observed its milestone anniversary throughout 2022 with retreats, guest speakers, prayer events and concerts. Terra Sancta is capping its 10th year with a two-day conference, “A Weekend with Dr. Mary Healy,” on Dec. 9 and 10 in Holy Cross Chapel. Healy is a healing evangelist, author, Catholic biblical scholar and international speaker. She has the distinction of being one of the first three women ever appointed by Pope Francis to serve on the Pontifical Biblical Commission.

“Having her be a part of this (anniversary celebration) is a beautiful way to go into the Christmas season,” said Renne Wilson, director of Terra Sancta. “There are things about the holiday season that can be a tough time of year for people, so it seems super appropriate to have a healing service in December. There are so many things that are coming together. God is totally at work here.”

The community is invited to attend any or all of the sessions on Dec. 9 and 10 when Healy will be speaking. Anyone who would like to stay for meals during the conference needs to register. Go to terrasancta.org/event/a-weekend-with-dr-healy/2022-12-09/ to register and for a complete conference schedule.

Healy is professor of Scripture at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit, and she is a best-selling author and international speaker. She is a general editor of the Catholic Commentary on Sacred Scripture and author of two of its volumes, “The Gospel of Mark” and “Hebrews.” Her other books include “The Spiritual Gifts Handbook” and “Healing.” Healy serves the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian unity as a member of the Pentecostal-Catholic International Dialogue. For more information about Healy, go to drmaryhealy.com.

Christmas Taizé, cookies and music

Terra Sancta Retreat Center, 2101 City Springs Road, invites the community to Christmas Taizé at 5 p.m. Dec. 18 in Holy Cross Chapel. Taizé is an ecumenical Christian prayer service that includes song, silence, scripture and many candles.

The community also is invited to Terra Sancta's Christmas open house from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 21, with cookies, coffee and carols. Enjoy Christmas concerts by classical pianist Mila Belakova at 5 p.m. and singer/songwriter Michelle Skoog at 6:30 p.m. in Holy Cross Chapel.

“We’ll have a variety of desserts from our catering services … and we will have boxes available for people to take home for a donation,” Wilson said. “We’ll have a latte station set up.”

Terra Sancta’s chef, Jeff Slather, is offering Christmas cookie classes from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 21 and Dec. 22. Slather, a pastry chef, will teach participants how to make sugar cookies, icebox cookies, gingersnaps and piped butter tea cookies. The cost is $30 per adult; space is limited. Go to terrasancta.org/event/bakers-bench-christmas-cookie-class/2022-12-21/ for information and to register.

A place to reconnect with God

Wilson marvels at Terra Sancta's growth and the ways it has been able to serve the community.

“It’s a beautiful ministry to be able to provide hospitality to people and show them the love of Christ,” she said. “We’re really giving thanks the Lord has blessed us with this beautiful facility that really has served our community in many different ways. We’ve really focused on having a heart of gratitude that we’re able to be part of this ministry.”

The Latin words Terra Sancta mean “holy ground.” The facility that is now Terra Sancta was built in 1962 as a monastery for the Benedictine Sisters of St. Martin. It was their first permanent home in Rapid City. The Sisters served the Diocese of Rapid City through the ministries of education, health care and communal prayers.

In 2009, the Sisters built a smaller monastery. In 2012, the former St. Martin Monastery opened as Terra Sancta Retreat Center, a Chancery Annex, and St. Elizabeth Seton Elementary School. Terra Sancta has been partially renovated and more updates are planned for the future.

“I think programs within our diocese have grown, and our diocese has been able to offer a variety of programs,” Wilson said.

Terra Sancta has become an ecumenical location, as well, by partnering with Protestant denominations. New Lutheran and Baptist churches that needed a place to hold services have met at Terra Sancta, Methodists have held retreats there, and the Gideons have had events there, among others, Wilson said. Terra Sancta offers catering services and hosts small Catholic weddings on site.

The retreat center offers guests multiple opportunities to commune with God, contemplate and pray. Hiking trails and an outdoor Stations of the Cross are located on Terra Sancta’s grounds, along with a Children’s Memorial Garden and a Christian prayer labyrinth. The labyrinth is a place to walk and pray.

Terra Sancta’s labyrinth includes Stations of the Cross that symbolize the five wounds of Christ, Wilson said. Prayer brochures can help visitors choose how to use the labyrinth.

“You can do Stations of the Cross, pray for Advent, pray the Rosary,” Wilson said. “It’s about taking an internal journey with the Lord as you’re moving on this (path).”