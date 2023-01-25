 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Terry Peak conditions "better and better with every inch"

  Updated
  • 0

"Conditions just keep getting better with each inch of snow."

That's the message from Terry Peak ski officials after some additional snowfall and reasonable temperatures to start the week.

Temperatures for the rest of the week are set to be in the low-30s, but a winter storm warning is in effect through 11 p.m. Wednesday night, with 35-mile-per-hour gusts and three- to five-inches of additional precipitation expected. Another incoming system is set to arrive this weekend, dropping temperatures into the single digits by Sunday.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 25, 28 trails are open and four lifts are running.

Saturday is the third night of the Music Series at Terry Peak. This week is Dakota Point Brewing, with Walt Keys and Unfinished Business performing at Stewart Bar from 2-5 p.m. Stewart Lift and the Snow Carpet will operate until 5 p.m. for the music series.

So far this season, Terry Peak has received 125 inches of snow.

Contact Darsha Dodge at ddodge@rapidcityjournal.com

