Tester concerned about Postal Service removing Montana letter boxes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Plans to remove several blue Postal Service drop boxes across Montana are adding to concerns about cuts to the U.S. mail services.

The Letter Carriers Union, as well as U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, sounded the alarm Thursday about USPS plans to remove the drop boxes, which they said would make it more difficult to send mail in some areas.

In a letter to the new U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, Tester said his office had received reports of drop boxes removed in Bozeman and Lewistown, with plans to remove drop boxes in Billings as well.

In Missoula, an order for the removal of 13 drop boxes, confirmed the change had been in the works since mid-July. Seven have been removed so far. The removals come as President Donald Trump has said he's opposed to more funding for the Postal Service because he believes it could hurt his re-election chances.

“The United States Postal Service plays a critical role in America, and its services are needed now more than ever, particularly in our rural communities where local access to grocery stores, pharmacies, and other essential services are often limited to nonexistent,” Tester said in his letter. “These reported actions would cause harm to those who rely on the USPS for the delivery of medicine and distribution of benefits.”