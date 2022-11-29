Testimony: Woman accused of murder told police she never intended to hurt boyfriend

A Rapid City man had one tattoo on his body when he died of a stab wound allegedly inflicted by his girlfriend Ashley Peltier — "Ashley" across his back, a medical examiner testified in court Tuesday at the Pennington County Courthouse during the woman's murder trial.

The doctor was one of 11 witnesses to testify Tuesday at the Pennington County Courthouse before a jury that will have to decide if Peltier committed second-degree murder last year when she allegedly stabbed James Rice, with whom shared two children.

Rice died from a single stab wound to the heart at Monument Health in Rapid City on June 9, 2021, the day after the stabbing and his 30th birthday.

Testimony, body camera footage, 911 calls, photos, the knife that pierced through the left ventricle of Rice's heart and the shirt he was wearing when he was fatally wounded painted a picture of what happened the evening that Rice's girlfriend, 36-year-old Peltier, allegedly stabbed him during an argument about ex-partners and past infidelities.

Peltier and Rice lived together at an apartment on Surfwood Drive in Rapid City with their two children when 911 received a call at 10:22 p.m. June 8, 2021 from Rice, who was hard to understand according to a 911 dispatcher who testified on Tuesday.

The dispatcher said that she gathered the address and the fact that Rice had been stabbed in the chest. As the recording of the call played in court, Peltier cried, as did several of Rice's loved ones.

Around the same time, Peltier called 911 as well and spoke with a different dispatcher. She could be heard asking for an ambulance and telling the operator that she had got into an altercation.

"I stabbed someone," she said.

When the dispatcher asked her who she had stabbed, she said James Rice.

"He's my boyfriend. We got in an altercation," she said before telling to operator "and you please get someone here," and "I want you to hurry."

When police arrived, they found Peltier inside the apartment and Rice sitting shirtless and bleeding on a concrete slab against an open exterior door to the building.

Body camera footage showed RCPD Officer Brandon Bassett interview Peltier in the apartment. He asked Peltier what happened, and she proceeded to tell him about the couple's argument. She said the two had a few drinks together around 7 p.m., and that Rice kept drinking after that. The topic of an ex-boyfriend messaging Peltier a year prior and the fact that the man moved just down the road recently came up, and the interaction escalated from there.

Peltier told Bassett that Rice pushed her and she fell onto a chair, which knocked off her glasses. Peltier said she tried to diffuse the situation, but he got in her face. She told him to get out of her face and pushed him.

When he wouldn't stop, she grabbed a paring knife from the kitchen and threatened Rice with it. He "backed off" and Peltier said she put the knife down. When Rice walked towards her again, she picked up the knife and "quick jabbed him."

"I wanted to prove a point, I guess," she said. "If you [expletive] with me, this is what you're gonna get."

Peltier would later tell RCPD Violent Crimes Detective Andrew Randazzo and Pennington County Sheriff's Office Investigator Nick Nelson that she got into Rice's face first, although she maintained that she had no intention of hurting Rice and only wanted to threaten him.

When Nelson asked her what prompted her to grab the knife in the first place, she said she did it to get him to back off and that she had grown up around alcohol and "I know how ugly people can get."

Randazzo asked Peltier if Rice had hit her. She said that he had once in the past, but it was "an accident," and that she had hit him once but it was "playful" and he took it seriously.

Angela Colbath, Peltier's defense attorney, asked Randazzo during cross-examination why he didn't ask follow-up questions about what Peltier meant or inquire about an argument that led to the police being called in the past.

Randazzo said he didn't think it was necessary to bring up the call for service and that if she wanted to elaborate about what she meant by alcohol effecting behavior, she had the opportunity.

Colbath's questioning eluded to the possibility that Peltier was a domestic violence victim, but Randazzo maintained that he identified Peltier as the primary aggressor in the relationship.

Peltier's trial resumes at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.