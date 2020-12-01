Tetrault thinks Rush will have influx of goals this season

The Rapid City Rush were the ninth worst ECHL team in goal scoring last season, tallying 181 over 60 games.
Head coach Daniel Tetrault believes that number will increase this season, as his 2020-21 squad has the size and speed to put more shots in net.
“The talent is a lot deeper, especially upfront. We have three solid lines that can all score and also be responsible defensively, and good defensemen who can move the puck to those forwards,” Tetrault said. “I know we’re going to score quite a few goals this year, so that’s always nice to have.”
Tuesday marked the second day of training camp for the Rush, and Tetrault said he’s noticed that practices are fast-paced and high-energy, and attributes that to a long offseason, extended by COVID-19 delays, where players were away from competition for a lengthy period of time.
Now that players have arrived and have begun training for the upcoming season, their anticipation shows on the ice.
“There’s a lot of excitement in the air, that’s for sure, because it’s been a while since they’ve had a real practice. They skated in the summer, but it’s not the same as a real, quick-tempo practice,” Tetrault said. “We’re living in tough times with COVID, and they're just happy to be at the rink. It makes for a lot of fun in practice.”
Tyler Coulter, a 6-foot-1 forward, is back for his second year with Rapid City after scoring 24 goals last year, which were tied for the most on the team. He said Tetrault has been placing an early emphasis on playing with their speed, keeping things uptempo and staying aggressive.
The extended offseason gave his teammates more time to work on their craft individually, Coulter explained, as it also caused them to show up prepared.
“Every guy out there looks like they really came ready. A normal summer would consist of four months, this one just happened to be eight months, so guys have had double the training,” Coulter said. “You can definitely notice that guys have been ready to come play this year.”
Coulter added that the competitive spirit in players has already come out.
“We did a couple battle drills today, and you can just see the fight in some of the guys’ eyes. Every guy wants to be here, and why wouldn’t they want to be here?” he said. “This is the place where hockey is starting up again. It’s a pretty special time of year.”
This year’s training camp roster includes a variation of veterans, returning Rush players and rookies. One of them, 34-year-old Joey Sides, is making his return to Rapid City after six years of bouncing around ECHL teams, and last year spent away from hockey. He said returning to the game is like riding a bike, and that he’s fitting in well with the squad so far.
As a longtime minor league hockey player, he said the team should work well together this season.
“It seems like a really good combination that Tetrault and (assistant coach Jeremy) Gates put together over the offseason. We’ve got skilled defense, strong defense, stay-at-home guys, and then the speed and skill upfront right now, everywhere from veteran to rookie, is fast-paced,” Sides said. “It’s a really fun group, and just two days into camp everybody’s getting along really well, and it just feels really good.”
Sides and Coulter both said a camaraderie has already formed within the squad, and it’s been beneficial to have chemistry so soon. That’s something Tetrault said he wanted to form by signing players who were upstanding and would jell with fellow teammates,
“It’s like a family atmosphere already, after a couple days,” he said. “One thing Gates and I did this summer was, we wanted guys with skill to come in, but also top quality guys personality-wise. Guys that were leaders at college or juniors.”
Among the 27 members participating in training camp this week, four will be cut following Friday’s intrasquad scrimmage and before the Nov. 9 deadline. With such a deep talent pool this preseason, Tetrault said cuts will be difficult to make.
“We’re going to have some tough decisions, but that’s what you want as a coach,” he said. “It just means there’s a lot of talent here.”
Friday’s scrimmage is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center and is free for spectators. The Rush open the regular season at home Dec. 11-12 when they host the Utah Grizzlies.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!