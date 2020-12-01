Tetrault thinks Rush will have influx of goals this season

Tyler Coulter, a 6-foot-1 forward, is back for his second year with Rapid City after scoring 24 goals last year, which were tied for the most on the team. He said Tetrault has been placing an early emphasis on playing with their speed, keeping things uptempo and staying aggressive.

The extended offseason gave his teammates more time to work on their craft individually, Coulter explained, as it also caused them to show up prepared.

“Every guy out there looks like they really came ready. A normal summer would consist of four months, this one just happened to be eight months, so guys have had double the training,” Coulter said. “You can definitely notice that guys have been ready to come play this year.”

Coulter added that the competitive spirit in players has already come out.

“We did a couple battle drills today, and you can just see the fight in some of the guys’ eyes. Every guy wants to be here, and why wouldn’t they want to be here?” he said. “This is the place where hockey is starting up again. It’s a pretty special time of year.”