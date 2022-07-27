Texans fill leaderboard at Days of '76 Rodeo opening performances

The Days of ’76 Rodeo has as its motto “Best Rodeo. No Bull," a slogan that might be a bit over the top were it not for the fact that the event has walked the walk having been selected as the PRCA Rodeo of the Year 19 times during its 99-year run.

Award-winning performances, the historic Deadwood locale and a daily cavalcade of professional rodeo’s biggest stars are being featured once more with the 100th edition of the annual late July rodeo classic in the midst of a seven-day run that concludes on Saturday.

Full-event Days of ’76 rodeo action took place on Wednesday night with the PRCA first performance, and while the field was loaded with world champions and a host of National Finals Rodeo qualifiers, all eyes were perhaps on 18-year-old Rocker Steiner, a bareback riding phenom out of Weatherford, Texas who came into Deadwood fresh off a huge win in the $50,000 Showdown round at the prestigious Calgary Stampede.

“I just kind of want to show everybody how good I am,” Steiner said. “I have a lot to prove and that’s what runs through my mind. It makes me ride a lot better. The more people that there are the more people I want to show something. I guess the big stages I strive better.”

Steiner didn’t disappoint as he rode Burch Rodeo’s Little Rocket for 85 points to share the top spot on the leaderboard with Altamont, Utah’s Dean Thompson, who paired up aboard Tequila Time, another Burch Rodeo standout.

In a talented group of saddle bronc riders, featuring two world champions and a handful of National Finals Qualifiers, a couple of Canadian saddle bronc riders shared the top spot on Wednesday night. Two-time world champion Zeke Thurston (Big Valley, Alberta) and Jake Watson, a two-time NFR qualifier, spurred their dance partners to 83-point rides.

Thurston, who did his college rodeoing in Sheridan, Wyoming, is coming off a round win at the Calgary Stampede and event wins in Cody, Wyoming and Reno, Nevada.

Bull riders had a good night as well with three eight-second rides recorded, and, most importantly, all participants coming out health and hale. Dalton Potter out of Waxahachie, Texas had the best score of the day with an 84.5-point ride aboard Bar T Rodeo’s Tucker Brown.

The tough luck award of the day had to go to Connor Murnion, who was out in two events on Wednesday. After posting a 72-point saddle bronc ride, the Jordan, Montana cowboy followed up by competing in bull riding, and came with a gasp of covering the required eight-second ride only to be ejected at the 7.98-second mark.

The timed event end of the arena had a number of quality efforts on Wednesday night.

Shad Mayfield, a 21-year-old tie-down roper out of Clovis, New Mexico and the 2020 PRCA world champion, looped and trussed his calf in a very quick 7.5-seconds to grab the lead in the second go round. Another Texas man, Chet Weitz, won the first round in tie-down roping on Wednesday morning with an 8.5-seconds run.

In team roping, Shay Carrol and Evan Arnold, a Stephenville, Texas duo grabbed the lead in the second go round with a four-second effort, and later in the round, Oklahoma team ropers Jake Clay and Billie Saebens headed and heeled in 4.6-seconds, a time that coupled with a 4.5-second run in the slack, earned the pair a share of the lead in the average (9.1 on two head).

The first round win came in Tuesday’s slack as a couple of Texas men, Tanner Tomlinson and Patrick Smith, cashed with a 4.2-second runs.

And barrel racers were equally impressive, completely re-arranging the leaderboard with five spins through the cloverleaf moving atop the leaderboard. The quickest of the quintet, a 17.52-second run by Stephanie Fryar of Waco, Texas.

Steer wrestling competitors were unable to make a significant mark on the leaderboard, with the top performances in the rodeo thus far coming out of the morning slacks.

Nick Guy (Sparta, Wisconsin), a former National American University in Rapid City rodeo competitor, won the first go round of steer wrestling on Tuesday morning with a 3.8-second head catch and tip. Tyler Waguespack (Gonzales, Louisiana), a three-time PRCA world champion, posted the leading time in the second round on Wednesday (3.1-seconds). Oklahoma bulldogger, Tyler Pearson, just off a big win at Rodeo Salinas in California, is the current leader in the average (eight seconds on two head).

And in steer roping, an event that kicked off the rodeo with a Sunday slack, John Bland (Turkey, Texas) cashed the largest check, winning the average (35.9 seconds on three head) while Thomas Smith (Barnsdall, Oklahoma, 10.8 seconds), Chris Glover (Keenesburg, Colorado, 10.6 seconds) and Landon McClaugherty (Tilden, Texas, 9.9 seconds) won rounds.

The 100th annual Days of ’76 Rodeo continues on Thursday with an 8 a.m. timed event slack, followed by the second performance at 7 p.m.