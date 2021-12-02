Texas man charged with raping 5-year-old

A Texas man is being held at the Pennington County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond on a first-degree rape charge involving a 5-year-old victim, according to court documents.

Kyle Pollard, 24, of Quinlan, Texas, is charged with one count of first-degree rape with a victim less than 13 years of age, one count of sexual contact with a child under the age of 16 and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred between May 2019 and May 2020, according to case documents.

If convicted of the first-degree rape charge, Pollard would face a minimum punishment 15 years in prison and a maximum punishment of up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine.

