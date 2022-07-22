 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas man dies in three-vehicle crash in Meade County

A Katy, Texas man died on Wednesday from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash the morning of July 14, according to a Friday news release from the Department of Public Safety.

According to the release and preliminary crash information, Gary Holcombe, 66, was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 in Summerset on his motorcycle around 9:30 a.m. 

While he was driving, Holcombe slowed down to avoid a large box that had fallen from a 2016 Silverado Pickup driven by Shane Devine, 49, of Piedmont.

Anthony Schulz, 64, of Wall, rear-ended Holcombe's motorcycle in his 2019 GMC Sierra pickup while pulling a utility trailer.

The force threw Holcombe from the motorcycle and he landed in the north ditch of the interstate. He was not wearing a helmet and was airlifted to Rapid City where he died six days later. 

Tony Mangan, spokesman for the DPS, confirmed the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado did not make contact with the motorcycle or the other truck but is considered involved because of the box that fell from it. 

Meade County court records show Schulz is charged with careless driving, a class two misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of 30 days in the county jail and a $500 fine. 

Devine is charged with driving a vehicle with contents dropping or leaking, also a class two misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of 30 days in the county jail and a $500 fine.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

