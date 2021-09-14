Thanks for the memories: This isn't your dad's Nebraska-OU

Osborne said he chose the option over the wishbone because the option run out of the I-formation allowed more flexibility for how the tailback is used, and the unique system with hulking linemen clearing the way was the signature of Nebraska's three national championship teams in the mid 1990s.

"Adversity is a great teacher," Osborne said. "You probably learned more from games that you lost than the games you win. When you win, why change? But if you lose, everything tends to be on the table."

Jeff Quinn was the first option quarterback recruited by Osborne. With Quinn as the starter in 1979, the change in the offense was obvious. Quinn never beat Oklahoma, but the Huskers ran off three straight wins in the series with Turner Gill at quarterback.

Oklahoma controlled the series in the mid-1980s with Jamelle Holieway at quarterback, and then it was Nebraska's turn in the '90s with Tommie Frazier and Scott Frost.

The allure of Nebraska-Oklahoma faded when the Big 12 came into existence and the teams stopped meeting every year. They did play conference championship games in 2006 and 2010, with the Sooners winning both. OU goes into Saturday's game leading the series 45-38-3.