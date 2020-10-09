The Brawl is back for Hardrockers, Jackets

Unlike a majority of the rest of Division II college football, there will be action on the gridiron this Fall for regional teams.
South Dakota School of Mines, Black Hills State and Chadron State College are three of nine D-2 teams playing this fall, and two of those teams will face off against each other Saturday.
The first of two Black Hills Brawls this season between Black Hills State and South Dakota Mines kicks things off at 5 p.m. on Dunham Field at OHarra Stadium.
Chadron State College will be at Colorado Mesa Saturday in Pueblo, Colo.
"I'm just extremely excited for the opportunity," first-year Mines head coach Charlie Flohr said. "More importantly, the kids are getting out and doing something that they love. They have put in a lot of hard work to get to this position, and I couldn't be more excited for our kids, for our coaches, for our administration, and for the rest of the people who are affiliated for South Dakota Mines."
Although the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference originally announced that the football season would be moved to the Spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mesa, BHSU, Mines and Chadron State announced Sept. 7 that they would embark on a smaller Fall season.
Flohr credits the Mines administration, with the help of Monument Health, in getting them to this point of the season.
"I can't thank those people enough for giving myself, our staff and the players the opportunity that not a lot of the schools are doing," he said. "There are six teams that will be competing Saturday on the Division II level. We feel so fortunate to be one of those teams. In my opinion, football is made for the Fall."
Also a first-year head coach, BHSU's Josh Breske said he has been impressed with his student-athletes for their resiliency through all of the changes.
"At a team meeting I commended them for all of the curve balls that we have been thrown," Breske said. "Going through all of the changes have been a real headache. Luckily our administration stepped up and got this whole thing figured out, and here we are, ready to play our first game."
There's a bit of irony that the Black Hills State-South Dakota Mines rivalry — the longest running series in Division II football (this will be the 135th game) — will pit two programs with new coaching staffs There's some unknowns heading into Saturday night's game.
"We're going against an opponent that we know a lot about as a football program, but they have a whole new staff themselves and they'll come in with new schemes and maybe some new players we haven't seen on film," Flohr said. "It's a great start for the 2020 season. It's kind of like what 2020 has been all about — the unknown."
Breske, a former Yellow Jacket All-America offensive lineman, knows all about the BH-Mines rivalry. He lived it as a player and is living it again as a head coach.
"It's almost a little poetic for me coming back and my first game back as a yellow Jacket coach is against our arch-nemesis," he said. "It is a real treat. I've gotten to know Charlie Floher over there (Mines), he's been great. We've stayed in touch all through our hiring process and with all of the new things going on, we've used each other as a resource.
"I'm trying to explain to our newcomers what this rivalry means and how long has been around, and the impact it has on our community. People around here take this game serious. I did as a player and I still do."
Both teams are looking to rebound from last year's 3-8 seasons (2-8 in the RMAC). BHSU won last year's Black Hills Brawl in Spearfish, 48-28.
The Hardrockers are still stacked offensively, led by junior first team All-RMAC running back Ahmad Lewis, who led the conference in rushing, averaging 125.9 yards per game last year to go along with nine touchdowns. He also set the single season record for rushing yards in a season 1,385 yards
"Having Ahmad back is something we can hang our hat on. Coming into a program, I am very blessed to have a player like that," Flohr said. "He had an outstanding season last year and everyone knows that he will be a play-maker."
Other top returners include kicker Enis Sefa, who led the team in scoring last year with 66 points; Cole Peterson and Will Carroll on the defensive side of the ball who paced the Rockers with 114 tackles and 66 respectively. Adrian Eastman and Steven Nolasco will also continue to shine on the defensive side.
Offensively, Ira Murphey, Carson Hunt, Anthony Ullrich, Alec Van Horn and Collin Zur will lead the receiving corps.
"We have been so focused this year on our team and who we are, what we're going to be all about. It's just been the last three or four days where we have put in more focus on Black Hills State," Flohr said. "I'm excited to see who we are and what we're all about in Game 1."
Flohr said that as of Thursday afternoon, they were still up in the air on the starting quarterback between junior Thomas Creese, sophomores Spencer Zur and Toby Smith and redshirt freshman Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez, III., along with freshman Jayden Johannsen,
"Those kids have come in and competed on a very high level and we wanted to wait until we made a final decision," he said. "They came in and competed and have done everything that we have asked them to do. We're going to put out, at least at the start of the game, a guy out there we feel is most consistent and lead us to victory. If things don't go as we want them to go, we'll make a change."
Another strength will be on the offensive line, as the Hardrockers return most of the big guys up front, led by Jack Batho IV, Grant Smith, Austin Roth and Quentin Galuteria-Soares.
"We have a lot of our offensive line coming back, we have an all-conference running back coming back and a multitude of talented receivers," Flohr said. "We're going to continue to do the things that we need to do to be successful and make the adjustments along the way. We know that will will happen. We'll just try to get the playmakers the football."
Defensively, Flohr said that new coordinator Vance Winter and his staff have done a job of looking at their personnel in the last three or four weeks, trying to figure out ways to improve,
"The big thing for me is we want to try and stop the run and what we need to do to make that happen. If we can do that, I like our chances," he said.
Key returners for the Jackets include senior wide receivers Kielar Harpham and Jake Basinger, senior defensive linemen Cole Miller and Jarrell Ganaway, senior offensive lineman Joseph Moraga, senior placekicker Jacob Parks, junior defensive backs Bailey Rosenstrauch and Brady Morris, junior offensive lineman Sam Ambrogio, junior wide receivers Trig Olson and Jordan Pace, sophomore quarterback Chance Eben and sophomore wide receivers Hasaan Williams and Mitch McKibbon.
Eben won the starting quarterback job over juniors Riley Glynn and Tyler Hammons.
"We went back and forth from the start of practices in early September up until this past week, we're moving forward with Chance Eben," Breske said. "Those guys have been shuffled back and forth, and it has been a rollar-coaster. Chance stepped up in the last couple of weeks and has grabbed the leadership by the horns."
Breske likes the depth at running back with sophomore Nolan Susel, junior Matt Collier and senior Andre Renteria.
"That is a strong position group for us, for sure," he said.
The defense is anchored on the line by Ganaway, who sat out all of last year with a knee injury, but granted another year of eligibility this past spring.
"He's a great defensive leader for us, a great team leader,' Breske said.
Breske added there will likely be a host of new players at linebacker this year, along with Cody Hooker and Clayton Koch.
"We've made some different moves in our defense o suit our body types," he said. "I'm excited to see JB Brown, our defensive coordinator, call for the first time in a long time. I'm excited to see how aggressive he will be."
