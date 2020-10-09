The Brawl is back for Hardrockers, Jackets

"I can't thank those people enough for giving myself, our staff and the players the opportunity that not a lot of the schools are doing," he said. "There are six teams that will be competing Saturday on the Division II level. We feel so fortunate to be one of those teams. In my opinion, football is made for the Fall."

Also a first-year head coach, BHSU's Josh Breske said he has been impressed with his student-athletes for their resiliency through all of the changes.

"At a team meeting I commended them for all of the curve balls that we have been thrown," Breske said. "Going through all of the changes have been a real headache. Luckily our administration stepped up and got this whole thing figured out, and here we are, ready to play our first game."

There's a bit of irony that the Black Hills State-South Dakota Mines rivalry — the longest running series in Division II football (this will be the 135th game) — will pit two programs with new coaching staffs There's some unknowns heading into Saturday night's game.