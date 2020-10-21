The new Fitzgerald Stadium getting regional tournaments

Although the new Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium is several months away from being finished, big things are already on the horizon.
The American Legion National Executive Committee (NEC) has announced that the Central Plains Regional tournament (Region 6) will come to Rapid City and Fitzgerald Stadium for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
The regional sites were approved in the NEC fall meetings Oct. 14-15.
The winner of all eight regional tournaments advance to the American Legion World Series.
According to Post 22 general manager Wayne Sullivan, they put in a 35-page document for the bid last year. The program had been unsuccessful in its last attempt to get the regional tournament about five years ago.
The new Fitzgerald Stadium likely got them over the hump and helped Post 22 with the successful bid.
"The biggest thing is that is the best time for baseball," Sullivan said of postseason play. "You get a regional and the winner goes to the World Series. What a great thing to bring to Rapid City for two summers. It's good for the town, it's good for baseball. It is going to be a great time to showcase the new stadium and make Rapid City proud."
Fitzgerald Stadium is undergoing a $5 million renovation that includes $3.8 million from the City's Capital Improvement Fund, with the balance from Vision funds.
Construction began in late July at the end of the regular season for the Hardhats, and the new Fitzgerald Stadium is expected to be finished by June 1, 2021.
The project includes synthetic turf, new concessions, ticketing, merchandise and restroom areas. New seating, announcing, concourses and shade structures are also included in the project.
"Having the opportunity to host national tournaments like that, with the economic development it brings is just great PR for Rapid City," Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said. "I'm thrilled that we got it."
In the past, Rapid City and Post 22 was host to several major tournaments, and hosted the American Legion World Series in 2005.
With the new facilities, Sullivan said their goal is to continue to move forward and try to lure the best tournaments possible. Fitzgerald Stadium will also host the state tournament in 2022.
"We want to have the regionals, and who knows? Maybe we can get the World Series back here to Rapid," he said. "American Legion baseball started in South Dakota, so it would be great to have it here again."
The Central Plains Regional (Region 6) will be in Sioux Falls in 2021. Gillette, Wyo., will host the Region 7 tournaments in 2021 and 2022.
The scheduled dates for the regional tournaments are Aug. 3-7, 2022 and Aug. 2-6, 2023.
The 2020 regional tournaments and World Series were canceled because of COVID-19. State American Legion organizations, however, were allowed to host a regular-season and state tournaments.
Rapid City Post 22 won its 43rd state title Aug. 9 with a 9-1 win over Brandon Valley, across the parking lot at Pete Lien Memorial Field. The Hardhats won the 1993 World Series and have won eight regional titles.
Torve said having the opportunity to host regionals will be a big boon for the players, especially the younger ones coming up in the program.
"It is just added motivation for our guys to get better, I would think," he said. "It's a national tournament, and if you win the thing you go to the World Series. I think that is one reason why they looked favorably on our bid because Post 22 has a competitive team every year, and they know that when we host the tournament in Rapid City, the host team will put in a strong bid to win the tournament."
