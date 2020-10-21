The new Fitzgerald Stadium getting regional tournaments

Construction began in late July at the end of the regular season for the Hardhats, and the new Fitzgerald Stadium is expected to be finished by June 1, 2021.

The project includes synthetic turf, new concessions, ticketing, merchandise and restroom areas. New seating, announcing, concourses and shade structures are also included in the project.

"Having the opportunity to host national tournaments like that, with the economic development it brings is just great PR for Rapid City," Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said. "I'm thrilled that we got it."

In the past, Rapid City and Post 22 was host to several major tournaments, and hosted the American Legion World Series in 2005.

With the new facilities, Sullivan said their goal is to continue to move forward and try to lure the best tournaments possible. Fitzgerald Stadium will also host the state tournament in 2022.

"We want to have the regionals, and who knows? Maybe we can get the World Series back here to Rapid," he said. "American Legion baseball started in South Dakota, so it would be great to have it here again."

The Central Plains Regional (Region 6) will be in Sioux Falls in 2021. Gillette, Wyo., will host the Region 7 tournaments in 2021 and 2022.