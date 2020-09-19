'The RVers' touts Rapid City business as industry sees spike in sales

Caitlin and Tom Morton — known to their fans as Mortons on the Move — stopped in the Black Hills this week to have their RV equipped for winter at Custom RV Skirting. The Rapid City business and its unique product will be on the TV series “The RVers” in 2021.
The Mortons host “The RVers,” a reality series focused on educating and inspiring weekend, part-time and full-time RVers. Now filming its third season, the show airs on The Discovery Channel and PBS. Episodes also can be seen on streaming services including Apple TV and Amazon Prime.
“The RVers” producer Anthony Nalli heard about Custom RV Skirting while trying to find products for his own RV, which he and his wife lived and traveled in full-time for five years. RVs are not well-insulated and tend to lose heat in cold weather.
Skirting boosts energy efficiency and can reduce heating costs. Custom RV Skirting’s products are manufactured in Rapid City. The business will be featured in an episode of "The RVers" about winter camping, the Mortons said.
“If you’re going to get skirting done and you want it to last, I didn’t see any competitor to Custom RV Skirting,” said Nalli, who lives in Toronto, Ontario. “Winter RVing is a bit of an endeavor. … Putting skirting on an RV is a night-and-day difference. It’s well worth it.”
“In a lot of environments, if you don’t have some kind of skirting, your tanks and water lines will freeze,” said Chris Kenzy, owner of Custom RV Skirting. “Basically this is a product that existed but we took it and with my team of guys we made it much better … more energy efficient and practical. We created what is now the best skirting in the nation.”
Kenzy said he and his staff and manufacturing crew make skirting that’s customized specifically to each RV. Custom RV Skirting will either install it or ship it to RV owners to install themselves.
Nalli believes novice and experienced RVers can gain useful information from "The RVers," which covers a couple of topics in each half-hour episode.
“Hopefully, we can introduce something that maybe you’re not particularly an expert in and we stimulate a bit of curiosity that encourages you to explore that topic further,” he said.
For Nalli, escaping high-pressure jobs to become a full-time RVer changed his life and nearly eliminated a stress-induced eye twitch.
“You can do anything you want, any way you want, anywhere you want, and you never feel like you’re away from home. The kind of enjoyment and pleasure it brings is without comparison,” Nalli said.
The Mortons, meanwhile, left behind the cold Michigan winters and corporate jobs. Hosting “The RVers” is a perfect vehicle to share what they love.
“Home is wherever we park it,” Tom said. “The whole world is our backyard. It’s exciting.”
The Mortons celebrated their fifth anniversary as RVers during their visit to Rapid City. In addition to hosting "The RVers," Caitlin said, the couple chronicles their travels on their blog, mortonsonthemove.com. Their companion YouTube channel gives viewers more in-depth information and education about the RV lifestyle at youtube.com/c/MortonsontheMove.
The Mortons and their two dogs have traveled through most of continental United States, British Columbia, through the Yukon up to the Arctic Ocean and New Zealand.
“It would have taken a lifetime of two-week vacations to see what we were able to see,” Caitlin said. “We created (our blog and YouTube videos) because there’s a lot of people out there doing the same thing and looking for the same freedom. It’s become normal.”
About 30 million people in the United States are RVers, according to thervers.tv. The RV Industry Association estimates one million people live full-time in their RVs.
Curt Dugger, sales representative at Northern Hills Homes and RVs in Whitewood, said that company’s sales have increased between 40% and 50%. The growing demand for RVs started in May, Dugger said.
“We’ve had a lot of first-time RV buyers, which definitely caused a shortage in our area and nationwide. Factories can’t keep up with the demand,” he said.
“People are vacationing differently. They don’t want to stay in hotels or fly so they’re grabbing an RV and traveling and social distancing,” Dugger said. “Several (buyers) sold their house and they’re going to live full-time in an RV, whether they’re a retired couple or a couple that’s going to home-school their kids.”
Kenzy, who also owns Black Hawk Creek RV Park, said the park attracts RVers who want to stay year-round. Increasingly, Kenzy sees millennials who want the flexibility of an RV lifestyle instead of a mortgage.
“A lot of people, because of COVID-19, were forced to stay home and work from home, from laptops, and a lot of these people are now looking at, ‘We don’t need brick-and-mortar to go to work,’” Kenzy said. “What I really think is happening is a lot of big companies are going to simplify their overhead and say, ‘(Employees) are able to do this from home. We don’t need all this office space.’ I really think with the freedom of Wifi, all this is going to allow people to have the freedom to live in an RV and simplify their life and operate from (anywhere).”
“I’ve heard RV sales are up 200% to 250% (nationwide) this year, and I don’t think it’s going to go away,” Kenzy said.
