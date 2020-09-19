'The RVers' touts Rapid City business as industry sees spike in sales

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Caitlin and Tom Morton — known to their fans as Mortons on the Move — stopped in the Black Hills this week to have their RV equipped for winter at Custom RV Skirting. The Rapid City business and its unique product will be on the TV series “The RVers” in 2021.

The Mortons host “The RVers,” a reality series focused on educating and inspiring weekend, part-time and full-time RVers. Now filming its third season, the show airs on The Discovery Channel and PBS. Episodes also can be seen on streaming services including Apple TV and Amazon Prime.

“The RVers” producer Anthony Nalli heard about Custom RV Skirting while trying to find products for his own RV, which he and his wife lived and traveled in full-time for five years. RVs are not well-insulated and tend to lose heat in cold weather.

Skirting boosts energy efficiency and can reduce heating costs. Custom RV Skirting’s products are manufactured in Rapid City. The business will be featured in an episode of "The RVers" about winter camping, the Mortons said.

“If you’re going to get skirting done and you want it to last, I didn’t see any competitor to Custom RV Skirting,” said Nalli, who lives in Toronto, Ontario. “Winter RVing is a bit of an endeavor. … Putting skirting on an RV is a night-and-day difference. It’s well worth it.”