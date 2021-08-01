The Transformative Power of Music Festivals

Last year was a tough one.

In the past year, many people have struggled to achieve a necessary level of human connection. As a result, feelings of loneliness, disconnection and immense boredom have trapped people in their own heads. But thankfully, there is a collective force that can liberate people and connect them with soon-to-be friends. That collective force is live music festivals.

There’s no feeling on earth quite like being at a concert. No other experience creates the same sense of community, collective euphoria, and immense satisfaction that an otherworldly live music festival experience can provide.

For the individual, festivals provide the essential replenishing nourishment to put up with the dregs of everyday life. As a communal experience, live music festivals are transformative, transforming fans into fanatics, total strangers into best friends, and new acquaintances into spouses.

Cris Sommer Simmons, a National Motorcycle Hall of Fame inductee and founder of the world’s first motorcycle magazine for women, is one such case. Cris met the love of her life, Pat Simmons of the Doobie Brothers, at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip over 20 years ago. It was at the Chip that the relationship blossomed. Soon after, they were married and remain married to this day.