The Transformative Power of Music Festivals

Last year was a tough one.
In the past year, many people have struggled to achieve a necessary level of human connection. As a result, feelings of loneliness, disconnection and immense boredom have trapped people in their own heads. But thankfully, there is a collective force that can liberate people and connect them with soon-to-be friends. That collective force is live music festivals.
There’s no feeling on earth quite like being at a concert. No other experience creates the same sense of community, collective euphoria, and immense satisfaction that an otherworldly live music festival experience can provide.
For the individual, festivals provide the essential replenishing nourishment to put up with the dregs of everyday life. As a communal experience, live music festivals are transformative, transforming fans into fanatics, total strangers into best friends, and new acquaintances into spouses.
Cris Sommer Simmons, a National Motorcycle Hall of Fame inductee and founder of the world’s first motorcycle magazine for women, is one such case. Cris met the love of her life, Pat Simmons of the Doobie Brothers, at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip over 20 years ago. It was at the Chip that the relationship blossomed. Soon after, they were married and remain married to this day.
Music festivals like the Buffalo Chip cultivate love and friendship by bringing together strangers based on common interests. New acquaintances can skip the awkward initial conversation of trying to find shared interest because they already found one – music and the artist they are there to see, or, in the Buffalo Chip’s case, bike shows, races, rides, and camping, as well.
There is almost no better way to find a large group of like-minded people than to see a show at a festival, and the relationships formed out of fun and enjoyment at a live performance can be strong and lasting.
“People who come here form the most intense and powerful relationships I’ve ever seen,” said Rod Woodruff, President of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “At the end of the festival, I’ve seen people who just met nine days before hugging, crying and making promises to come back next year so they can be together again. It’s very much like the feeling young people get at summer camp. The bonds forged through fun and camaraderie are truly intense.”
This summer camp-esque feeling and the emotional connections formed at a music festival go beyond personal relationships and extend to the collective group of thousands. Each person attending the Sturgis Buffalo Chip music and motorcycle festival, for example, has their own set of beliefs, political affiliations and values, but they all come together each year to share in the collective experience of music, motorcycles, freedom and friends.
