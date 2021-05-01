The WAY workshops aim to aid moms, kids

Moms and kids can find education and encouragement at free workshops debuting in May. The workshops are sponsored by The WAY -- Women and Youth Learning Together.
The first series of workshops will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 17-21 at Mommy’s Closet in Rapid City. Interested families must register by May 10. Space is limited to 10 families to allow for social distancing and COVID-19 protocols. To register, contact thewayrapidcity@gmail.com or message The WAY at facebook.com/TheWAYRapidCity/. Dinner will be provided for mothers and children each night.
The workshops will give mothers and children positive learning environments, said Whitnee Pearce, founder of The WAY and organizer of these workshops. For moms, education topics will include financial literacy, college and career readiness, self-care through creative writing, and more. Oglala Lakota College and Black Hills Community Loan Fund will sponsor some of the education classes for moms.
Kids’ programs will be geared toward children ages 4 to 11. They’ll participate in a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) Night, learn about art using the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings, and attend an anti-bullying session presented by a local Girl Scout troop. Prouty Pottery will offer a pottery class, and Rapid City educator and author Jessie Rencountre will read and give an author talk.
At the completion of the workshops, each family will receive a resource basket containing about $100 worth of cleaning supplies, food and other essentials, Pearce said.
“We’re trying to get the word out,” said Pearce, who wants to offer these workshops multiple times a year. “We want to have a great kickoff.”
Pearce is a Billie Sutton Leadership Institute fellow and, as part of that program, Pearce said participants were tasked with developing sustainable projects that fill needs in their community.
Last summer Pearce began developing The WAY, which she hopes to establish as a nonprofit organization in the near future. Although she currently works as the director of Diversity, Equity and Outreach for Rapid City Area Schools, Pearce said it was her time as a professor at Oglala Lakota College that gave her inspiration for The WAY.
“I saw women struggling to balance motherhood and going to college and careers and understanding parenting,” Pearce said.
The WAY workshops will introduce women and children to existing resources in the community that can help them with all kinds of needs.
In addition to the workshops, Pearce and The WAY have provided more than 2,500 books throughout the Black Hills area to families, adults, and youths since August. Pearce partnered with Mommy’s Closet to establish a bookshelf from which anybody can take a book without having to leave one in return, she said. Pearce also set up a bookshelf of books and educational materials at youth outreach center I.Am.Legacy at Rushmore Mall.
Additionally, The WAY and a local Girl Scout troop are setting up a permanent outdoor resource closet outside Mommy’s Closet that will have books, children’s hygiene items, food and, in cold weather, socks and mittens for anyone in need, Pearce said. That resource library should be in place in June.
Pearce said she’s grateful for mentorship from Judy Duhamel and partnerships with Mommy’s Closet and other community organizations. She’s now looking for donors and sponsors to contribute to items for resource baskets. Donations of new or gently used art supplies are needed, as well as clothing items and nonperishable foods. For more information about donating items, contact Pearce at thewayrapidcity@gmail.com.
To offset expenses of hosting the workshops, a GoFundMe account has been set up at https://gofund.me/7aa26aa7. Any money left over will purchase supplies for the outdoor resource closet at Mommy’s Closet, Pearce said.