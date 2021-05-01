The WAY workshops aim to aid moms, kids

At the completion of the workshops, each family will receive a resource basket containing about $100 worth of cleaning supplies, food and other essentials, Pearce said.

“We’re trying to get the word out,” said Pearce, who wants to offer these workshops multiple times a year. “We want to have a great kickoff.”

Pearce is a Billie Sutton Leadership Institute fellow and, as part of that program, Pearce said participants were tasked with developing sustainable projects that fill needs in their community.

Last summer Pearce began developing The WAY, which she hopes to establish as a nonprofit organization in the near future. Although she currently works as the director of Diversity, Equity and Outreach for Rapid City Area Schools, Pearce said it was her time as a professor at Oglala Lakota College that gave her inspiration for The WAY.

“I saw women struggling to balance motherhood and going to college and careers and understanding parenting,” Pearce said.

The WAY workshops will introduce women and children to existing resources in the community that can help them with all kinds of needs.