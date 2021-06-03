Third annual Josh Haugen Memorial fundraiser to have live music, food trucks, water-safety tips

The Rapid City Fire Department is reaching out to the community to raise funds and educate about water safety on Saturday at the third annual Josh Haugen Memorial Fundraiser and Fill The Boot Drive.

The fundraiser will take place at 4200 Beach Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturday. There will be water-rescue demonstrations, food trucks, games, live music and more.

The Josh Haugen Memorial Fundraiser is an event to honor Haugen, who died in a jet ski accident at Pactola Reservoir. Funds are donated to the Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team. In the past two years, $2,600 has been raised and donated to the Water Rescue Team.

The Water Rescue Team is a branch of the fire department and deploys between 10 and 25 times a year, according to Tessa Jaeger, the Public Information Officer for the Rapid City Fire Department.

“We always ask the public to be as safe as possible when it comes to water. Use a buddy system, have a clear state of mind, and wear a life jacket," Jaeger said.

Information about water safety training and water safety tips are available on the fire department's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.