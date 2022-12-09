Third-period goal powers Sabres to win over Icedogs

Logan Powers scored an unassisted goal six minutes and 43 seconds into the third period to break a tie and give the Badlands Sabres a 4-3 win over the Bozeman Icedogs on Friday night at Haynes Pavilion in Bozeman, Montana.

The Sabres (7-14-4) have now won two out of their last games.

Zach Vockler tallied a goal and an assist for Badlands, while Brady Ridnour and Carter Johnson also potted goals. Denim Young, Izaiah Phillips and Ethan Seanor all dished out helpers, and goalie Oger Hunter made 35 saves.

The Sabres and Icedogs (7-17-1) will meet again Saturday night in Bozeman.