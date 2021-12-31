Thirteen people died by homicide in Rapid City in 2021

There have been 13 homicides in Rapid City in 2021, one more than last year’s total of 12.

No suspect has been taken into custody for the homicide cases involving Leon Richards and Joshua Hatchett.

Both of those cases, along with the cases involving 16-year-old McKenzie Garreaux and 30-year-old James Steven Rice happened near the Knollwood apartment complexes on or near Surfwood Drive.

In the last two years, the city has seen a sharp increase in homicide deaths, with six homicides recorded in 2019 and only three in 2018, according to crime statistics tracked by the Rapid City Police Department.

Police Chief Don Hedrick said random acts of violence are rare in Rapid City and in the vast majority of violent crimes there is a clear relationship between the victim and offender.

"We also consistently see a nexus with illegal drug use and sales as we investigate violent crime in our city," he said. "As far as solutions, it all starts with alerting police to suspicious activity in our neighborhoods."

Captain Tony Harrison with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office works with the Rapid City Police Department to investigate homicide cases.

Harrison said investigators and officers from both entities have had extensive training in investigating homicides.

“Our best training happens from actual events. Unfortunately, we have a lot of folks that get to experience a lot of homicide investigations on both sides of our agencies,” Harrison said.

Each unattended death is investigated in Pennington County, Harrison explained, in case foul play may have been involved.

“Every dead body we work,” he said. “We’ve had over 475 coroner cases, we work every one of those as a homicide when we get there because we can’t make the mistake of saying 'oh there’s a sweet little old lady who died in her sleep' because what if she was smothered by one of her grandkids who wants to get her money?”

The homicides that took place in 2021:

Reta McGovern, 82, was found with her throat cut at her home in the 800 block of Flormann Street on Feb. 10. James Jumping Eagle, 45, is facing first degree murder charges.

Jesus Vance died from gunshot wounds on April 9. Vance was found in a room at the South Dakota Rose Inn on East Boulevard North. Murder charges were dropped for four suspects after a judge ruled that they were not the ones who actually shot Vance.

Robyn Runs Above, 42, of Manderson, was found deceased on April 23 in the 400 block of Maple Avenue. Marion Little Bald Eagle, 58, will stand trial for felony murder, along with second and third degree rape charges in relation to the killing of Runs Above.

James Steven Rice, 30, died after being stabbed by his girlfriend, Ashley Peltier, on June 8. The stabbing occurred at the couple’s residence at 10 Surfwood Drive. Peltier, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Austin Freeman, 20, died Aug. 13 after being shot near the intersection of N. Maple Avenue and Van Buren Street. William Daly, 31, has been charged with first degree murder in relation to Freeman’s death, along with several other felony drug charges.

Joshua Hatchett, 29, was found shot with another gunshot victim on July 5 in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 1721 Maple Avenue. He was transported to a hospital where he later died of his injuries. Police are still working to track down who is responsible for Hatchett’s death.

McKenzie Garreaux, 16, was shot and killed Aug. 27 at 1721 N. Maple Avenue. Her alleged killer, Nathaniel C. Gray Eagle, 19, is in custody at the Pennington County Jail on a charge of first-degree manslaughter.

Russel Reeves, 4, was found shot dead on Sept. 20 at a mobile home located at 840 N. Spruce St., alongside his mother, Trisha-Paxson-Dennett. After investigating the deaths, police determined that Reeves' mother killed him before turning the gun on herself in an apparent child murder/adult suicide.

Leon Richards, 24, died from several stab wounds after police found him Oct. 19 at 120 Surfwood Drive. Police have offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for his death.

Dhani Aronson, 24, was shot in the head and found dead in a ditch on Oct. 31 off of Highway 16 at Wilderness Canyon Road. Andrew Thorson, 29, of Rapid City is being held at the Pennington County Jail on second-degree murder charges in Aronson’s death.

Jayden Russell, 19, was fatally shot Nov. 28 at a residence on the 400 block of Tamarack Drive. A juvenile suspect has been taken into custody in relation to the fatal shooting of Russell.

Nova Alexander, 20, was killed Dec. 1 in a shooting at a residence along Marquette Drive. Jesse Schmockel, 22, of Kyle was arrested and charged with manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the case.

Cassandra Clark, 36, was a victim in a murder/suicide that took place on Dec. 4 outside of Valley Sports Bar and Grill located at 1865 S. Valley Drive. Clark was shot by Jesse Huffman, Jr., 46. Huffman then took his own life.

