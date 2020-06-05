This Weekend's Local Schedule

This Weekend's Local Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

Saturday

American Legion Baseball;Time

Mitchell at Post 22 Hardhats (2);1 p.m.

Gillette at Post 320 Stars (2);1 p.m.

Douglas at Sturgis Post 33 (2);1:30 p.m.

Post 320 Risers at Williston, N.D. (2);5:30 p.m.

Sunday

American Legion Baseball;Time

Post 320 Risers at Williston, N.D. (2);10 a.m.

Pierre at Post 22 Bulletts (2); Noon.

Post 320 Shooters at Sturgis Post 33 (2);3 p.m.

Monday

American Legion Baseball;Time

Post 22 Hardhats at Gillette (2);5 p.m.

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News