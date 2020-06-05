This Weekend's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Saturday
American Legion Baseball;Time
Mitchell at Post 22 Hardhats (2);1 p.m.
Douglas at Sturgis Post 33 (2);1:30 p.m.
Post 320 Risers at Williston, N.D. (2);5:30 p.m.
Sunday
American Legion Baseball;Time
Gillette at Post 320 Stars (2);1 p.m.
Post 320 Risers at Williston, N.D. (2);10 a.m.
Pierre at Post 22 Bulletts (2); Noon.
Post 320 Shooters at Sturgis Post 33 (2);3 p.m.
Monday
American Legion Baseball;Time
Post 22 Hardhats at Gillette (2);5 p.m.
