Thompson pots OT game-winner as Rush top Wichita

Tristan Thompson found the back of the net on a one-timer from the high slot to give the Rapid City Rush a 2-1 overtime win over the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Thompson potted just his second goal of the season on a pass from Logan Nelson and tallied the winner 2:38 in the extra period. It marks the first time the Rush (5-6-2) have won a game scoring fewer than four goals.

In addition to his assists, Nelson also scored Rapid City's lone goal in regulation, while Stephen Baylis picked up assists on both scores and Kenton Helgesen added an assist. Lukas Parik stopped 30 of 31 shots in grabbing his third straight win in net.

After a scoreless first period, Nelson got the Rush on the board with a wrister from the high slot at 11:51 of the middle frame. The Thunder (6-5-1) answered with an equalizer less than four minutes later when Jay Dickman scored at 15:43.

Rapid City now heads to Missouri to take on the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0