Thorton sisters resurrect RC Christian girls golf program; Bison back with unfinished business

For the first time in over a decade, Rapid City Christian will sponsor a varsity girls golf team, thanks to a pair of sisters.

Hayden and Holliday Thorton both transferred from New Underwood to Christian for this school year and made an immediate impact on the hardwood for the Lady Comets basketball program, but the Thortons bring plenty of golf experience from their former squad, the Douglas/New Underwood co-op team.

Now, the duo hopes to make an impact on the links as they resurrect Rapid City Christian girls golf.

“It’s really exciting, and I’m also really excited to golf with my sister,” eighth-grader Hayden Thorton said. “I can’t wait to maybe break some records this year.”

Hayden Thorton worked against the wind at the team’s practice on Tuesday, while the elder Thorton, a senior, missed practice due to a senior trip. Lady Comets head coach Logan Torve expressed his excitement to add another level of competition his team.

“It’s nice, and adds a little variety,” Torve said. “The girls feel this is something we can be competitive in and I don’t think the entry barrier is too high. I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do. I know Hayden and Holliday are both talented. They have pre-existing golf experience, and that’s exciting for me because they know how to compete, have the competitive drive and know what it takes.”

Torve said the Thortons will rise to the level of their competition this season and possibly win a few tournaments individually, but he only has one expectation for them.

“As long as they compete and show me they’re willing to work hard, that’s all I expect of them,” he said.

Hayden Thorton said she’s excited for the season, especially competing for a new program with her older sister.

“I’d say just to improve on myself, but also to have fun this season and glorify God in everything that we do,” she said.

Two girls joining the varsity ranks provides a big boost for Christian that hopefully brings more girls out to the course next season, Torve said.

“It means a lot because I have a number of younger girls in seventh grade who want to get into golf,” Torve said. “But last year it was a lot more difficult because we didn’t have any role models for them or anybody they could play with to show them the ropes.”

Hayden Thorton starts tournament play for the Lady Comets Friday morning in the Elks Invitational at the Rapid City Elks Golf Course.

Bison girls enter new season with ‘unfinished business’

Bison wrapped up an impressive season last year behind a talented young nucleus. It boasted a team championship and individual title for Allison Kahler in the Region 6B Tournament, but ended the year disappointed after a second-place finish at State.

The Cardinals return their entire team this spring with one goal in mind; to stand atop the podium when the dust settles.

“The expectation is to get back to the region tournament and hopefully make it a two-peat,” head coach Jeffery Johnson said. “As far as State goes, we got second, so kind of have some unfinished business at the state tournament. That’s where we’re sitting and have our mindset.”

The Bison/Hettinger/Scranton co-op boasts a deep roster chalked full with young talent. It returns its top six from last season, including four state qualifiers in Kahler, Ella, Greta Anderson and Mary Carmichael.

Favorable weather conditions allowed the Cardinals to practice outside more than usual in the last few weeks, and Johnson said he saw a lot of improvement, especially from Kahler.

“I don’t see her slowing down one bit,” Johnson said. “I see her being No.1 in the region again and don’t see any slowdown in her. She’s improved again and put so much work in this offseason to get to where she’s at. I don’t think she’s going to miss a heartbeat and will be right back to where she ended last year and will keep the dominant run going.”

The key to achieving the Cardinals’ lofty team goals, according to Johnson, is simply to keep working hard.

“I’m thinking they’ll come out and surprise themselves with how well they’ve improved,” he said. “Team-wise, I am excited to see how well we are going to do because there are going to be a lot of fireworks for them.”

Bison returns to action Friday morning at the Rapid City Elks Golf Course for the Elks Invitational.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.