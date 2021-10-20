Three area barrel racers to compete in National Finals Rodeo

Leave it to South Dakota cowgirls to pick up the slack.

In 2020, seven South Dakotans qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in five separate events. Not so this December as but three South Dakotans will be included among the field of 120 competitors competing in the 2021 edition of professional rodeo’s premier showcase when the chutes open in Las Vegas in December.

And women all including veteran barrel racers Lisa Lockhart (Oelrichs) and Jessica Routier (Buffalo) and breakaway roper Sawyer Gilbert (Buffalo).

The talented trio’s trip to the NFR has been a much-varied experience ranging from a veteran who needed a furious final month to earn a qualification, a very busy mother working a schedule while allowing time to be home with young children, and a 19-year-old cowgirl making her first NFR appearance in an event that will be on the docket for the very first time.

For Lockhart, a 14-time NFR barrel racing qualifier, the 2021 rodeo season has been a roller coaster ride of sorts as she struggled early in the year before a late season rally rally earned her a Top 15 spot (14th) in September’s final month of the PRCA season.

“I don’t know if I was even in the top one hundred at the beginning of July, so yes, it was definitely a late season push for me,” said Lockhart who shares ranching duties with husband Grady. “I didn’t have a good winter. Didn’t really go much, and then same thing this spring with breeding season and stock, we got off to a late start. And then when we got going, we didn’t do very well. You can’t imagine the number of people that asked me if I was retired or I had quit. That was kind of funny. Maybe that fueled the fire a little bit and got me to thinking, 'let’s do this.'”

Excellent outings in Cheyenne and elsewhere in July changed the narrative much more favorably.

“I would say definitely the end of July between Cheyenne (Frontier Days) and Ogden, Utah (Pioneer Days), and then Deadwood turned everything around and made me thing twice,” Lockhart said. “It still maybe didn’t seem likely but I thought we will go a little longer and see what happens.”

What happened was September wins in Pendleton (Ore.), Abilene (Texas) and White Sulphur Springs (Mont.) to complete an amazing final month climb up the leaderboard.

“And it was still pretty much hit and miss until basically September,” Lockhart added. “We were close enough, but still not likely, and we still had our work cut out for us knowing that we would give it our all and see what happens. I went as hard as I possibly could in September, going to everything I possibly could. It was pretty crazy, but I guess it worked.”

Routier, a Wisconsin native who won a college barrel racing world title while rodeoing at National American University in Rapid City, by contrast made her mark on the WPRA world standings (and fifth in year-end) by virtue of a late spring, early summer push. That allowed her to limit her later outings closer to home, thus allowing more time on their Buffalo area ranch with husband, Riley (met while at NAU), and their five children. And via fewer road trips as well (Routier’s 49 rodeo appearances during the season was among the fewest of NFR qualifiers).

“We got off to a good start this year. Went to some rodeos in Kansas and Oklahoma early where the arena conditions seem to suit Missy (an 11-year-old mare owned by Gary Westergren) and did well there and just went on from there,” Routier said. “And with the good early start to the season was able to stay somewhat close to home going to rodeos in the region. It’s a harder going now that the kids are older and have lots of activities going on. And with the youngest in kindergarten even more so since when they are at that age where they want you home every morning when they go to school.”

Routier will be making her fourth consecutive appearance at the NFR.

Gilbert, another Buffalo cowgirl with a ranching background, will be making her first appearance in a rodeo season punctuated by a series of fortunate first-time evers.

Her specialty, breakaway roping, has exploded on the PRCA rodeo scene in the last couple of years. It will be on the NFR schedule for the first time in 2021.

“I think the general consensus among the breakaway ropers was that it would get big, but I don’t think anybody thought it would get this big this fast,” Gilbert said. “Everybody was shocked to see it grow so much from last year. And now the PRCA is going out of their way to see that the breakaway ropers are in every performance, so it is making great strides.”

Another breakthrough performance keyed Gilbert’s assent in the standings: a win at Cheyenne’s prestigious Frontier Days Rodeo.

“I ended up second in semifinals and then won the four-head format in the last round after winning a little bit of money in each round,” Gilbert said. “Cheyenne had breakaway in 2019, but it wasn’t PRCA approved, so this was the first year that Cheyenne was PRCA approved and counted toward the standings. It was definitely the one rodeo to begin with that punched my ticket to the NFR. After that we really started gaining momentum and won enough to stay up towards the top of the standings.”

A trip to Las Vegas in December and a shot at some payouts awaits the South Dakota contingent. And as for a trip to Las Vegas after a year in Texas because of Covid related issues, Lockhart says it best.

“I’m kind of Western and so, of course, I absolutely loved Texas, I thought it was wonderful. It was definitely a different take on it, but I loved every minute of it,” Lockhart said before adding with a chuckle. “But I don’t think any contestant would ever really care where it goes as long as they get to go.”

The 2021 edition of the National Finals Rodeo kicks off a 10-night run on Dec. 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

