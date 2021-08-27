Three area swimmers compete at Central Zones

Three Black Hills area swimmers competed in the Central Zone 14 & Under Long Course Championships Aug. 5-8 in Chicago.

Competing from Rapid City's GREAT Swim Team were Hunter Johnson (14 years old) and Charles Ashton (12) and Maeve Campbell (13) of Deadwood/Lead 76ers.

To qualify for the Central Zones Championships, swimmers needed to earn state champion honors or achieve national time standards of AAA or AAAA.

Campbell, competing in the girls' 13-14 age division, placed 17th in the 100 backstroke (1L09.10), 24th in the 400 IM (5:37.21), 32nd in the 1900 breaststroke (1:22.39), 33rd in the 200 IM (2:35.74) and 40th in the 400 freestyle (5:03.86).

Ashton, in the boys' 11-12, placed eighth in the 200 breaststroke (3:11.14), 11th in the 1,500 freestyle (20:27.52), 11th in the 100 breaststroke (1:28.88), 12th in the 50 breaststroke (40.04) and 15th in the 800 freestyle (10:41.44).

Johnson was 26th in the 100 backstroke (2:28.80) and 32nd in the 100 backstroke (1:10.13).

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0