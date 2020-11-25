Three Cavaliers named to Class 11B team

“Daniel came into his senior year with an attitude to gain about 20 pounds of muscle while gaining on his 40-yard dash,” Custer head coach David Williams said. “This young man did just that. He worked extremely hard during the summer and it showed this year on the field. Many of the teams we played had to make sure their plans were to account for No. 5's presence in the middle of the defense. He could play from sideline to sideline making tackles almost anywhere on the field.”