Three Cavaliers named to Class 11B team

The St. Thomas More football team continued its strong play with another trip to the state playoffs, and are represented on the Class 11B All-State team with three players.
Those players include senior Jake Goble on the defensively line, senior Charlie Larson at linebacker and senior Jack Green on special teams.
Goble, a four-year starter for the Cavaliers, will move on to the college level at South Dakota State in baseball, but anchored STM’s line on both end positions.
“If he would not have not signed D1 for baseball, he would have been a D1 football player,” STM head coach Wayne Sullivan said. “Jake is one if the best tight ends/defensive ends to ever play at STM.”
Larson, who also played running back, was one of the top tacklers for the Cavs on the defensive side of the football.
“Charlie is an outstanding football player,” Sullivan said. “He was our spark, he was our enforcer. He will be playing at a high level on Saturdays.”
Green set the STM record earlier this season with a 55-yard field goal and will play at South Dakota State.
“Jack is a D-1 kicker,” Sullivan said. “He worked so hard to be the best kicker in the state. I’m so excited to watch him play on Saturdays.”
State champion Winner led the way with six selections, led by running back Sam Kruger, offensive linemen Preston Norrid and Bosten Moehart. Defensdive lineman Charley Pravecek, defensive back Brady Fritz and Kaden Keiser as an athlete.
Jaxton Schiller of Sioux Valley was named the 11B All-American.
Class 11A
Custer’s Daniel Sedlacek (linebacker) and Belle Fourche’s Brextin Garza (athlete) were among the Class 11A All-State selections.
Sedlacek finished with 84 tackles this season (47 solo), six quarterback sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. For his career, he finished with 251 tackles (153 solo), 13 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception.
“Daniel came into his senior year with an attitude to gain about 20 pounds of muscle while gaining on his 40-yard dash,” Custer head coach David Williams said. “This young man did just that. He worked extremely hard during the summer and it showed this year on the field. Many of the teams we played had to make sure their plans were to account for No. 5's presence in the middle of the defense. He could play from sideline to sideline making tackles almost anywhere on the field.”
Garza had 116 carries for 1,003 yards (6.04 yards per carry), scoring 10 touchdowns. In his career, he had 256 carries for 1,720 yards, 19 TDs and one only fumble.
“Brextin turned into a real workhorse for us this year,” Belle Fourche head coach Scott Slotten said. “He had a great year running the ball when every team put eight in the box, knowing that we couldn't throw the ball. He had great burst runs and also broke tons of tackles and turned three-yard runs into eight-yard runs. Brextin was a solid pass blocker as well.”
Also for the Broncs, Aiden Grifin was named honorable mention.
State champion Tea Area led the Class 11A team with eight selections, led by quarterback Austin Lake, running back Kaden Johnson, offensive linemen Caaden Ellingson and Ian Bennett, defensive lineman Luke Rettedal, linebacker Garrett Kolbeck and defensive backs Derek Eidsness and Jeff Worth.
Zach Richardson of Canton was named the 11A All-American.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!