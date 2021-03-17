Three Cavaliers sign to compete in college

Three student-athletes at St. Thomas More signed letters of intent to compete in college Wednesday afternoon at the STM Gymnasium.
They include Chael Thorn, who will run track at the University Mary; Madisyn Edwards, who will play soccer at Saint Ambrose University and Cody Farland, who will run both cross country and track at Dakota State College.
Chael Thorn, track and field, University of Mary
Thorn said he chose Mary because of academics, as he is looking to become a physical therapist.
"They have a really good exercise science program for my undergrad, and for my graduate program, they have an early assurance program, which means once I sign up for that I am automatically assured, if I am accepted, to be allowed in the PT (physical therapy). I'll be at the top of their list," he said.
Thorn will concentrate on the 400-meter run at Mary. He said the 400 is a good race because it takes a lot of skill to run it, compared to running the 100 in a straight line.
"I have been talking to both of their coaches recently. I really like their program, it will be a great fit," he said. "They have already told me I will be a big part of their 4X400 in the future. That will be really nice."
Cody Farland, track and field, cross country, Dakota State University
Farland, the 2020 Class A state cross country champion, will run both cross country and track as a Trojan. He said he chose Dakota State because of his major (cyber security), the running program and it is relatively close to home.
"I had the opportunity to visit with the coach last spring, and that was a great experience. I really enjoyed talking to him, and I think I'm going to like the coaching style he has to offer," he said. "I'm going to learn a lot there and it should set me up for the real world. It being close to home is nice, so I'll be able to visit with my family at the breaks."
Farland ran 5K in cross country in high school, but will up the distance to an 8K for most of the races in college, and if he qualifies for nationals, it will be a 10K. He said he can handle it and his experiences at last year's state meet has given him more confidence.
"Obviously we're going to have to up the training a little bit, more miles per week in order to withstand those longer races," he said. "But I think it won’t be as hard as people think it is because we'll have more time in college to train more. I'm excited about that."
Madisyn Edwards, soccer, Saint Ambrose University
Edwards also chose Saint Ambrose for the academics, the location in Davenport, Iowa, and the team.
"It's close to family, the faculty is amazing. The soccer coach has been amazing and they have been so welcoming," she said. "It's just a very good environment."
Edwards will play the outside wing for the Fighting Bees
"I'm hoping to improve my skills as well as being a good teammate," she said. "Hopefully I'll be a captain in the future. I'm really excited to better my education in the field of soccer and in the outside as well."
Edwards is looking to major in speech pathology with the idea of working in the communication disorders program.
"I'm hoping to help children with special needs," she said. "It is such a fundamental tool, speaking, so I want to help them for their lives in the future."