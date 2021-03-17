Three Cavaliers sign to compete in college

Farland, the 2020 Class A state cross country champion, will run both cross country and track as a Trojan. He said he chose Dakota State because of his major (cyber security), the running program and it is relatively close to home.

"I had the opportunity to visit with the coach last spring, and that was a great experience. I really enjoyed talking to him, and I think I'm going to like the coaching style he has to offer," he said. "I'm going to learn a lot there and it should set me up for the real world. It being close to home is nice, so I'll be able to visit with my family at the breaks."

Farland ran 5K in cross country in high school, but will up the distance to an 8K for most of the races in college, and if he qualifies for nationals, it will be a 10K. He said he can handle it and his experiences at last year's state meet has given him more confidence.

"Obviously we're going to have to up the training a little bit, more miles per week in order to withstand those longer races," he said. "But I think it won’t be as hard as people think it is because we'll have more time in college to train more. I'm excited about that."

Madisyn Edwards, soccer, Saint Ambrose University