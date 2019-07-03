Authorities are trying to locate three minimum-security inmates who failed to return to the Rapid City Community Work Center at their appointed times Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Scott Reiners is a white male, age 31, 6-foot-3 and approximately 195 pounds.
He is serving a nine-year, eight-month, 20-day sentence from Minnehaha County and a one-year, eight-month, 20-day sentence from Brookings County. Both convictions are for possession of a controlled substance.
Barry Offet is a white male, age 28, 6-foot-1 and approximately 170 pounds.
He is serving a 10-year sentence for grand theft and a five-year sentence with one year and two months suspended for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance. Both convictions are from Pennington County.
Nicholas Skorka is a white male, age 36, 6-foot-2 and approximately 200 pounds.
He is serving a 19-year, seven-month, 15-day sentence for grand theft from Lincoln County and a five-year sentence for receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle from Minnehaha County.
Anyone who sees any of the three inmates or knows of their whereabouts is encouraged to contact law enforcement.
Failure to return following an assignment constitutes a second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.