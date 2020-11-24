Three Kougars named to 9B team

The Kadoka Area Kougars earned a state semifinal berth for the first time in school history, and saw three players named to the Class 9B All-State team that was released Wednesday by the South Dakota Sportswriters Association and the South Dakota Football Coaches Association.
Named for the Kougars was senior running back Gaven Sudbeck, senior linebacker TJ Hamar and senior lineman Jackson Grimes.
Sudbeck was an all-around performer the Kougars, playing running back, defensive back punter and kick returner. He finished the season with 1,161 yards, averaging 6.8 yards per carry, scoring 20 touchdowns.
“Sudbeck is a very fast and explosive athlete," Kadoka Area head coach Chad Eisenbraun said. “He’s a smaller back but he ran like a big back and he caused a lot of problems for opposing defenses. He led the Kougars in rushing and receiving, and was a mainstay on the defensive side of the ball as well. He is a great leader and a tremendous young man who helped lead the Kougars to the school’s first semifinal appearance.”
Grimes was the offensive center for the Cougars that saw the offense run for 2,678 yards and pass for another 965 yards.
“Jackson was a mainstay on both sides of the ball the past two seasons for the Kougars,” said Eisenbraun said. “His leadership on the offensive line and his understanding of defenses was a huge importance to the Kougars success this season. Jackson was a great mentor and leader on our football team.”
Hamar was the team’s quarterback on offense and the squad’s leading tackler on defense at linebacker. He had 126 tackles overall,
“TJ Hamar had a huge senior year for the Kougars on both sides of the ball,” Eisenbraun said. “He played QB for the Kougars and was incredibly efficient on offense that only turned the ball over three times in 10 games. Defensively at Linebacker TJ was our coach on the field. He was always around the football and his leadership helped the Kougars to one of our finest seasons in school history.”
Other area players named in 9B was senior Richard Long of Harding County and Faith senior linebacker Joel Gifford.
Long helped lead the Ranchers offensively as they ran for 2,057 yards.
“Richard was the leader of our football team,” Harding County head coach Jay Wammen said. “He is one of the smartest football players to come through our program. He played right guard for us and when we weren’t running his direction, we would pull him and have him lead through the left side of the line.”
Also for Harding County, Callan Long was named honorable mention.
Gifford finished the season for Faith with 137 tackles, three fumble recoveries and three quarterback sacks.
“Joel is a great player with amazing work ethic that does what is needed to help the team,” Faith head coach Miles Gifford said.
Herreid-Selby Area led the way with five selections, while Dell Rapids St. Mary's had four picks. State champion Wolsey-Wessington had just two first-team selections.
Dell Rapids St. Mary running back Connor Libis was named the 9B All-American.
