Three Kougars named to 9B team

Hamar was the team’s quarterback on offense and the squad’s leading tackler on defense at linebacker. He had 126 tackles overall,

“TJ Hamar had a huge senior year for the Kougars on both sides of the ball,” Eisenbraun said. “He played QB for the Kougars and was incredibly efficient on offense that only turned the ball over three times in 10 games. Defensively at Linebacker TJ was our coach on the field. He was always around the football and his leadership helped the Kougars to one of our finest seasons in school history.”

Other area players named in 9B was senior Richard Long of Harding County and Faith senior linebacker Joel Gifford.

Long helped lead the Ranchers offensively as they ran for 2,057 yards.

“Richard was the leader of our football team,” Harding County head coach Jay Wammen said. “He is one of the smartest football players to come through our program. He played right guard for us and when we weren’t running his direction, we would pull him and have him lead through the left side of the line.”

Also for Harding County, Callan Long was named honorable mention.

Gifford finished the season for Faith with 137 tackles, three fumble recoveries and three quarterback sacks.