Three new cases of influenza reported in South Dakota

For the week ending Dec. 5, the Department of Health reported three new cases of influenza in the state. There have been 10 lab confirmed cases so far this year. The new cases were in Codington and Hamlin counties.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The report also showed results for 254 people were tested with rapid antigen tests and 12 tested positive. Four people have been hospitalized due to flu and two deaths have been reported.

For the past several years, the second week of February is when the flu season peaks in the state.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0