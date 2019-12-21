Three-peat: White River boys win again

White River, with leading scorer Nick Sayler on the bench, got a 3-point field goal from Tanner Young as the shot clock expired and a free throw from freshman Joe Sayler as the Tigers scratched out a 56-54 win over Tiospa Zina in the championship game of the Lakota Nation Invitational boys basketball tournament.

The tournament win is White River’s third straight, but it took everything the Tigers could bring to the court — balanced scoring, the ability to run at key moments and settle into half-court sets, and some stingy defense to overcome the Wambdi.

Dylan Marshall led White River with 18 points, Young had 13 and Nick Sayler 11 to lead the Tigers to the LNI championship.

Neither team led by more than six points at any point during Saturday’s title game. And that came in the opening minutes of the game when Tiospa Zina scored the first six points of the contest.

From that point on the teams played an exciting back and forth game that remained in doubt until the final seconds.