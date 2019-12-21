Three-peat: White River boys win again

White River, with leading scorer Nick Sayler on the bench, got a 3-point field goal from Tanner Young as the shot clock expired and a free throw from freshman Joe Sayler as the Tigers scratched out a 56-54 win over Tiospa Zina in the championship game of the Lakota Nation Invitational boys basketball tournament.
The tournament win is White River’s third straight, but it took everything the Tigers could bring to the court — balanced scoring, the ability to run at key moments and settle into half-court sets, and some stingy defense to overcome the Wambdi.
Dylan Marshall led White River with 18 points, Young had 13 and Nick Sayler 11 to lead the Tigers to the LNI championship.
Neither team led by more than six points at any point during Saturday’s title game. And that came in the opening minutes of the game when Tiospa Zina scored the first six points of the contest.
From that point on the teams played an exciting back and forth game that remained in doubt until the final seconds.
Nick Sayler, who played despite foul troubles most of the second half, pushed White River up 50-46 when he put back his own miss and drew a foul on the Wambdi’s Courage Brown. But Sayler drew his fifth foul with 1:44 remaining, with July Schmidt taking his place the remainder of the game.
Peyton Halseide of Tiospa Zina tied the game at 52-all when he calmly hit two free throws with 1:33 left.
Then with White River playing slowdown, Young got his feet set when he was forced to catch and shoot as the shot clock ran down. His 3-pointer at the shot clock buzzer pushed the Tigers up 55-52 with 57.5 seconds left.
Caleb White pulled the Wambdi within 55-54 with a layup with 15.4 seconds left.
Tiospa Zina got good looks at go-ahead baskets but couldn’t convert. Joe Sayler rebounded one miss and was fouled. He made the first free throw to make it 56-54.
The Wambdi’s Halseide got an open look from the right corner with under 10 seconds left, but his shot was off. Schmidt rebounded for White River but missed the front end of a bonus trip to the free throw line.
White’s last-second 3-pointer from 30 feet came up short, and the Tigers came away champions.
Neither team was able to establish control over the opening 16 minutes of play.
Tiospa Zina led early on, scoring the first six points of the game. White River, working both in transition and half-court sets, came back to tie the game then take a brief lead at 16-15 midway through the first half when Joe Sayler sandwiched two 3-pointers around a basket by Jamison Pratt.
The Wambdi scored seven straight points to take a 22-18 lead with 56:51 remaining in the first half. White opened the run with a 3-pointer and a putback basket off his own miss. Pratt closed it with nice adjustment in traffic as he drove to the bucket to score.
White River’s Young hit from beyond the 3-point arc to lift White River back into a tie with Tiospa Zina at 23-all with 3:40 to go in the half.
Tiospa’s Brown, who earlier went to the bench after turning an ankle, hit a short jumper off a Pratt assist, White River’s Kyler Valandra scored in transition before Pratt cashed in two free throws to send the Wambdi into the half up 27-25.