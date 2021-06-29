Three people honored for saving lives

Three people were recognized for saving lives in a ceremony at the Pennington County Sheriff's Office Tuesday.
The office awarded three meritorious service medals. These medals are awarded to those who take actions that result in the saving of a life without putting themselves in danger.
Deputy Matthew Bowman and civilian Leslie Winkler received meritorious service medals for saving the life of Rapid City man Douglas Gillard.
On Feb. 20, Gillard experienced symptoms of a cardiac event. Authorities were notified and neighbor Winkler was doing CPR on the 63-year-old male when Bowman arrived.
Bowman used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to administer two shocks to the victim and continued CPR until medical personnel arrived.
“I was told by medical staff that if CPR had not been initiated and AED not been applied that the outcome would have been much different,” said Sgt. Jason Mitzel, who nominated Bowman and Winkler for the award.
Gillard said, “I just want to say that I owe these people my life.”
“We owe you so much gratitude, so much appreciation,” said a tearful Katherine Gillard. “We thank you for the work you do and thank you for saving my husband’s life.”
The other medal was awarded to Art Dolor, who saved the life of a seizure victim at the Care Campus. Dolor noticed that the victim was sweating and having difficulty breathing. He recognized symptoms of choking and performed the Heimlich maneuver, expelling pieces of food from the victim’s throat. This quick thinking effectively saved the client’s life.
The ceremony also included 10 promotions and 33 anniversary pinnings. Promotions included staff from the Care Campus, the Pennington County Jail, and law enforcement officers.
Staff were honored by anniversary pins for five years to 20 years of service.
At the ceremony, Sheriff Kevin Thom, Chief Deputy Willie Whelchel and Juvenile Services Center Commander Joe Gutierrez all celebrated over 10 years with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.