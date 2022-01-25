Three-point shooting powers RC Christian girls to win over Custer

The Custer girls basketball team did a solid job of keeping Olivia Kieffer outside the paint Tuesday night and forcing Rapid City Christian to shoot from outside.

Not only did the Lady Comets shoot from outside, however, but they made their shots, knocking down 11 3-pointers and using an 18-2 run in the second quarter to beat the Wildcats 70-52 in Black Hills Conference action at Hart Ranch.

“The game gets a lot easier when you shoot the ball well, and when we shoot the ball well we're a completely different animal,” Christian head coach Joe Kieffer said. “I can’t be more proud of the shooters who stepped up tonight.”

Eighth grader Hayden Thorton tallied a pair of 3s and finished with 19 points for the Lady Comets (9-5), who avenged a three-point loss to the Wildcats (6-5) in the first round of the Lakota Nation Invitational last month. Olivia Kieffer collected 15 points and eight rebounds, Sarah Enos scored 14 points and Holliday Thorton added 11.

“Against Custer it was just early in the season and we weren’t shooting well in that game,” Hayden Thorton said of her squad’s first meeting with the Wildcats. “But this game we knew we had to get redemption, so we came back.”

Allyson Cass poured in 19 points for Custer, while Josey Wahlstrom picked up 10 points and Alice Sedlacek chipped in eight.

“I really think the difference in the game tonight for us was how the girls tried to work hard on the defensive half and not be out-toughed by Custer,” Joe Kieffer said. “They’re a big strong physical team, that’s how they play, and the girls responded well to their toughness.”

Christian drained four of their shots from beyond the arc in the opening quarter, but Custer stayed close thanks to a handful of offensive rebounds, including two on a 7-0 run where Allie Kelley hit a 3 for a 9-5 lead. Enos responded by unleashing back-to-back 3s from the same spot, and Holliday Thorton let one fly to help give the Lady Comets a 16-15 edge heading into the second period.

Trailing 20-18 early in the second frame after Cass sank a 3, Christian put together a 10-0 run thanks to a deep 3 from Holliday Thorton and four points by Hayden Thorton for an eight-point advantage. After the Wildcats ended the run with a bucket from Sedlacek, Hayden Thorton drilled one from deep on an 8-0 stretch to end the half up 36-22.

The Lady Comets also knocked down 10 of 14 free throws in the opening 16 minutes.

“We stopped giving up offensive rebounds,” Joe Kieffer said of the 18-2 run. “And that was key to that big momentum change.”

Enos, Abby Thompson, Kieffer and Holliday Thorton also notched 3-pointers in the third quarter as Christian kept hitting their shots. After Kieffer drained hers, a deep unassisted jumper, Custer went on a 6-0 run to cut its deficit to single digits, 49-41, but was met with a 7-2 scoring advantage by the Lady Comets for 56-43 lead after three periods.

Kieffer scored the first points of the fourth for her team, all on free throws, and ended with seven in the frame as Christian stretched its lead out beyond 20. Hayden Thorton tallied seven of the final nine points for the Lady Comets to put the game out of reach.

“We just lost to Red Cloud last week, and we wanted to win,” Hayden Thorton said. “So we just have our momentum up right now and we might as well keep it that way.”

Rapid City Christian travels to Hot Springs (2-9) Thursday, while Custer faces Red Cloud (9-1) on the road Thursday.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.