Three Raiders sign letters-of-intent on Zoom

Three Rapid City Stevens athletes took to Zoom Wednesday afternoon to sign letters-of-intent to compete in college.
Signing for the Raiders were Brandon Drumm, who will compete in lacrosse at Mars Hill University in Asheville, North Carolina; Cassidy Teeslink, who will compete in triathlon at Black Hills State University and Paige Denke, who will wrestle at Life University in Marrieta, Georgia.
Denke said that Life University has one of the top women's wrestling programs in the country, something that she was looking for. She said the Running Eagles also have one of the few female wrestling head coaches (Ashley Sword) in the country.
"I was at a tournament in Florida doing some Disney duals and the coaches came up to me, and they were the first college coaches to approach me. In the past 3 1/2 years they have followed me and have watched my matches," she said. "I went down there this past summer and I love the atmosphere and the way they coach and the energy that they bring."
Denke, who is ranked 12th in the country at the 112-pound weight division, came to Stevens this fall from Chadron, Neb., where she competed on the boys' high school wrestling team for the previous three years.
The South Dakota High School Activities Association has adopted girls' wrestling to begin this season.
"I don't know how the whole thing is going to work out, especially with COVID, but I hope to see a lot more girls come out. I think it is a great opportunity," she said. "I started as a freshman, and I think you can honestly start at any point of time and still benefit from it. I'd love to actually wrestle some girls this season, as I've only really been wrestling boys for three years (on the high school team in Chadron). It would be a nice change."
Denke plans to study biology and go into athletic training or veterinarian science.
Drumm said he took a couple other visits to schools in Georgia and Iowa that offered lacrosse, but the North Carolina school had everything he was looking for.
"Mars Hill was the fit, with good class sizes and the lacrosse program is rebuilding, looking to compete in their conference this year," he said.
Drumm, who competes for the varsity team of the Black Hills Lacrosse Association, is a LSM (long stick midfielder) and close defensman. Mars Hill competes at the NCAA Division II level, something that attracted him to the school.
"It has been a goal to play at the next level, and D-2 is a good fit, mostly because of the class size of the school," he said. "I am excited to get there. I'm expecting the pace to be faster and a little more competitive. I'll be ready to compete."
Drumm is planning to study biochemistry at Mars Hill as he is looking to go into pharmacology.
Competing in triathlons combines running, biking and swimming, and Teeslink has done a little of all three sports, so it became natural for her to want to become a triathlete in college. And she wanted to stay in the Black Hills.
"When I visited Black Hills State with the triathlon team I felt instantly at home," Teeslink said. "Everyone was just so awesome and welcoming."
Teeslink said she grew up mountain biking, but just recently got into road biking because of triathlon, and she swam when she was younger. She has also been a member of the Stevens cross country team the past few years.
"I just wanted something a little different, just a new challenge," she said, "but I don't want to completely stop running, something that I love to do."
Although she has some triathlon experience, Teeslink said she will have to pick things up on the collegiate level. She said she is excited for the challenge.
"They train a lot and I am excited to compete at that level," she said. "I know they practice a couple of times a day and you work on all of the areas, at least two of them every day. It will be a challenge."
Teeslink said she is planning to study business at BHSU.
