Three Raiders sign letters-of-intent on Zoom

Drumm is planning to study biochemistry at Mars Hill as he is looking to go into pharmacology.

Competing in triathlons combines running, biking and swimming, and Teeslink has done a little of all three sports, so it became natural for her to want to become a triathlete in college. And she wanted to stay in the Black Hills.

"When I visited Black Hills State with the triathlon team I felt instantly at home," Teeslink said. "Everyone was just so awesome and welcoming."

Teeslink said she grew up mountain biking, but just recently got into road biking because of triathlon, and she swam when she was younger. She has also been a member of the Stevens cross country team the past few years.

"I just wanted something a little different, just a new challenge," she said, "but I don't want to completely stop running, something that I love to do."

Although she has some triathlon experience, Teeslink said she will have to pick things up on the collegiate level. She said she is excited for the challenge.

"They train a lot and I am excited to compete at that level," she said. "I know they practice a couple of times a day and you work on all of the areas, at least two of them every day. It will be a challenge."

Teeslink said she is planning to study business at BHSU.

