Three Raiders sign to compete in college

Rapid City Stevens had three student-athletes sign letters of intent Wednesday to further their athletic and academic careers in college during National signing Day.
They include Jesus Jones, who will play football at Valley City State in North Dakota; Kylee Bennett, who will play soccer at Southwest Minnesota State and Jonah Swartz, who will golf at Wheaton College in Illinois.
Jesus Jones, Valley City State, Football
Jones said he mostly chose Valley City State because of the academics — he admits that he struggles with his school work at times and the NAIA school, which is located near Jamestown, offers a 13 students-to-one teacher ratio.
"I felt like it was more important for me as a student-athlete to get more help if I needed it, and I didn't want to set myself up for failure going to a bigger university, so I decided to go to Valley City," he said. "I also really liked the coaching staff and my tour was really unique."
Jones, at 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, will likely play offensive guard and tight end on a blocking scheme, and on defense as a nose tackle.
"We'll see how I feel," he said.
Playing college football is important to Jones, an Oglala Lakota.
"For me being a young Native American, me setting an example for my siblings and all of my little cousins and my community, for my people, this is a big step," he said. "It really helps my family and it shows that you can do anything."
Jones plans to study business management and minor in entrepreneurship.
Kylee Bennett, Southwest Minnesota State, Soccer
Bennett said she chose Southwest Minnesota State because of the location and the size of Marshall, Minn.
"It's not too big and it is not too far from home, so I can keep it close and visit my family a lot," she said. "I also enjoyed the campus, it had everything I want as far as the science department and biology. I met a lot of my teammates and everything just clicked.
Bennett said she will probably stick with playing the midfielder position at SW Minnesota.
"I heard that it takes a lot of work to play sports in college, and that's what I have already signed up for," she said. "I like a large workload, and I think it will be good for me. Usually I am in three sports (also cross country and track and field), so having one sport and working with academics will really help balance things out for me."
Bennett will be a biology major and hopes to one day be a physician's assistant.
Jonah Swartz, Wheaton College, Golf
Swartz said he chose Wheaton, which is located outside of Chicago, because of the academics as he is looking to go into pre-med after college. Wheaton is also a private Christian school, another attraction.
"I want to be around a community of believers, and the community there was awesome," he said. "The professors are really helpful, and you can go up and talk to them about anything and they will help you get through your studies."
Swartz, who was sixth in last fall's Class AA state golf tournament and third his freshman season, is also looking forward to Division III college golf.
"It is really cool. I am really glad that I have been given this opportunity to play college golf. I excited to compete and just grow as an athlete in college," he said.
He plans to major in biology or physics.