Three Raiders sign to compete in college

Rapid City Stevens had three student-athletes sign letters of intent Wednesday to further their athletic and academic careers in college during National signing Day.

They include Jesus Jones, who will play football at Valley City State in North Dakota; Kylee Bennett, who will play soccer at Southwest Minnesota State and Jonah Swartz, who will golf at Wheaton College in Illinois.

Jesus Jones, Valley City State, Football

Jones said he mostly chose Valley City State because of the academics — he admits that he struggles with his school work at times and the NAIA school, which is located near Jamestown, offers a 13 students-to-one teacher ratio.

"I felt like it was more important for me as a student-athlete to get more help if I needed it, and I didn't want to set myself up for failure going to a bigger university, so I decided to go to Valley City," he said. "I also really liked the coaching staff and my tour was really unique."

Jones, at 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, will likely play offensive guard and tight end on a blocking scheme, and on defense as a nose tackle.

"We'll see how I feel," he said.

Playing college football is important to Jones, an Oglala Lakota.