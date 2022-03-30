Three SD Mines Alumni tabbed for SDIC Hall of Fame

The South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference Hall of Fame announced its second class of inductions Wednesday afternoon.

Three former South Dakota Mines men’s basketball players will be inducted into the SDIC Hall of Fame Saturday with Jim Benjamin (Class of 1986), Dave Becker (Class of 1987) and Derek Knapp (Class of 1993) selected as 3 of the 14 inductions in the 2022 class.

SD Mines played a significant role in the the SDIC's storied 83-year history as a founding member and part of the conference through its entire existence from 1917-2000.

Myron Moen is on the board of the SDIC Hall of Fame board and has a knack for South Dakota basketball history, initially starting the High School Basketball Hall of Fame in the state in 2010, which is now on display at the Sanford Pentagon.

“We just wanted to find a way to protect all the basketball history from the SDIC,” said Moen. “This board and many others felt the need to organize the new SDIC Men’s Basketball Hall of Fame and give credit to other players who were just as talented and maybe better than some who have previously been recognized.”

Benjamin, Becker and Knapp certainly fit the bill.

Benjamin, a 2006 inductee into the South Dakota Mines Hall of Fame scored 2,348 points in his career, ranks second on the all-time scoring list and earned SDIC MVP, All-NAIA District Selection and an NAIA Honorable Mention All-America honors.

Benjamin became the first player in school history to score 2,000 points and tally 1,000 rebounds in a career and was the all-time leading rebounder upon his induction.

During his time, South Dakota Mines had one of the most successful stints in school history, compiling a 75-36 record and winning two SDIC Championships from 1983-1986.

Becker sits ranks seventh on the all-time scoring list at SD Mines, holds the single-season record for assists with 247, held the career assist record for a few years with 618, was a two-time All-SDIC First Team selection and played on three SDIC championship teams. Becker was inducted into the South Dakota Mines Hall of Fame in 2017.

Derek Knapp had a knack for getting to the free-throw line an still sits on top of the institutional record books in free throws made in a career, a single season, and career attempts with 617, 197, and 753, respectively. Knapp ranks fourth on the all-time scoring list with 1,860 points and earned All-NAIA District and All-Conference honors.

