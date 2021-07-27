Three Stars sign to play baseball in college

On how playing for Post 320 helped him prepare for the college game: “There are a lot of coaches that helped me improve and helped me get ready for college.”

On what he will study in college: Dansby will study general education at Anoka-Ramsey and looks to get into veterinary science at a four-year school with the hopes of becoming a veterinarian.

Peyton Ness, catcher, Grand Canyon College

On why he chose Grand Canyon college, which is located near Phoenix, Ariz.: “It’s a warm place and I have a lot of friends there. I feel like the program will be good for me. I’ve seen a lot of kids getting bigger from going there, so that is one of my focuses. They have a good program."

On playing on the club level at Grand Canyon: “They use the club level before you go up to play varsity to see what kind of player you are, how you act.”

On how playing for Post 320 helped him prepare for the college game: “Coach Humphries really pushed me and got on me when I did something wrong, and he fixed it, and he would tell me that if I wanted to play on the D1 or any college division, I had to step up my game. I’ll need to play harder and focus on my attitude.

On what he will study in college. Ness plans to study business and possibly psychology.

