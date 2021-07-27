Three Stars sign to play baseball in college

Three main contributors for the Rapid City Post 320 American Legion baseball program signed letters-of-intent Tuesday to play on the college level.
Signing for the Stars were catcher Peyton Ness, Grand Canyon College; Xander Dansby, pitcher, Anokota-Ramsey Community College and Gavyn Dansby, outfielder, Miles City Community College.
Post 320 head coach Brian Humphries said the colleges will get good, hard-working players from the Stars program.
“They are going to get players who are going to give 100 percent, players who are going to get better at everything they can do, on all aspects of the game,” Humphries said. “They are going to get players who have played at a high level for the last two years. They will be assets to any program.”
Humphries added that the three veteran Stars signing to play college can only give the younger players in the program a boost.
"Maybe someday for the younger players, two, three, four years down the road, being in the same position, it helps them see that it can happen," he said. "It's not a dream, it's not something that is so far out of reach that it is not possible. It is very easy to achieve with hard work and dedication, being able to work hard for the four or five years that you are here."
Gavyn Dansby, outfield, Miles City Community College
On why he chose Miles City: “I chose Miles City because last year they came down and talked to me. They saw something that other coaches didn’t see, so they wanted me to be that kid that helps them out.”
On his goals at college: “I plan to play baseball there for a couple of years and hopefully go up and play at a higher level. I plan to be a veterinarian as well. I’m ready for the journey.”
On how playing for Post 320 helped him prepare for the college game: “Playing for 320 allowed me to advance my game a lot more. Hopefully next year I can continue to build off of that.”
On adjusting to the college game: “The biggest challenge will be waking up. They’ve already told me I have to get up at 5:30 in the morning.”
Xander Dansby, pitcher, Anoka-Ramsey Community College
On why he chose Anoka-Ramsey, which is located near Coon Rapids, Minn.: “Their coach was very friendly and he reached out to me and told me that it was one of the top JUCOs and told me I had a chance to start. I liked the scenery, the campus is very nice."
On his goals at college: “They have a good workout program. I’m going to try and throw a little quicker.”
On how playing for Post 320 helped him prepare for the college game: “There are a lot of coaches that helped me improve and helped me get ready for college.”
On what he will study in college: Dansby will study general education at Anoka-Ramsey and looks to get into veterinary science at a four-year school with the hopes of becoming a veterinarian.
Peyton Ness, catcher, Grand Canyon College
On why he chose Grand Canyon college, which is located near Phoenix, Ariz.: “It’s a warm place and I have a lot of friends there. I feel like the program will be good for me. I’ve seen a lot of kids getting bigger from going there, so that is one of my focuses. They have a good program."
On playing on the club level at Grand Canyon: “They use the club level before you go up to play varsity to see what kind of player you are, how you act.”
On how playing for Post 320 helped him prepare for the college game: “Coach Humphries really pushed me and got on me when I did something wrong, and he fixed it, and he would tell me that if I wanted to play on the D1 or any college division, I had to step up my game. I’ll need to play harder and focus on my attitude.
On what he will study in college. Ness plans to study business and possibly psychology.