Three tied for bareback lead to open Range Days Rodeo

South Dakota has been a hotbed of rodeo in 2020. Even more so than most years as the state’s rodeo communities have refused to be browbeaten by the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic. With very few exceptions professional rodeo has been alive and well in the state throughout this most unusual summer.
And because of that, South Dakota has welcomed a steady influx of the very best rodeo athletes in the world. And very appreciative ones at that.
“The world champion steer wrestler, Hunter Cure, told me this morning that he never thought he would be to South Dakota this many times, and I appreciated what the state has done for him and his fellow competitors who make a living in professional rodeo,” said Rory Lemmel, producer of the 2nd annual Xtreme Broncs finale scheduled for Thursday night at the Central States Fair rodeo grounds.
The Central States Fair’s annual Range Days rodeo played host to the world’s best on Wednesday. Always a big-name attraction because of a lucrative payout ($124,000 plus this year), this year’s four-day rodeo extravaganza takes on added importance as cowboys and cowgirls, faced with an abbreviated schedule due to the coronavirus, scramble to move into the top 15 in world standings with but 35 days remaining in the 2020 PRCA rodeo season.
Wednesday night’s opening performance gave witness to that popularity as witnessed by a bareback riding field featuring two of the top three bareback riders in 2020 world standings — Kaycee Feild and Rapid City’s Jamie Howlett— second and third respectively, along with five other NFR qualifiers.
Not surprisingly given such a balanced field, Wednesday’s bareback efforts resulted in a three-way tie with former NFR qualifiers Richie Champion and Taylor Broussard joining rookie Cole Reiner atop the leaderboard with 83-point rides.
For newcomer Reiner, the current leader in the rookie of the year standings, a solid effort and a chance for some money is huge for the Kaycee, Wyo., cowboy who currently sits 14th in world standings.
“The pressure is on for all of us who are sitting 10th to 20th with not a lot of money separating the 10 of us, and it being a shortened season, so every dollar counts this year,” Reiner said. “Anytime you can go out and draw a horse like that. I knew what I had when I came here and just had to be comfortable, relaxed and do your job and that’s what I tried to do today. I was lucky enough to travel around last year like a rookie and without being on my card and I got a lot of experience that way. But it’s a whole different deal when you are out here on your rookie card, and it gives me a lot of confidence to be leading the rookie race and being in the top 15 in the world is a huge confidence booster, too.”
In an equally star-studded saddle bronc field featuring Wyatt Casper, who is currently No. 1 in 2020 world standings, another up-and-comer moved to the top of the leaderboard in rodeo’s classic event as Philip's Jacob Kammerer spurred his way to an 84-point effort aboard a South Dakota horse, Korkow Rodeo’s Dirty Little Secret.
“That was a good little warmup for sure,” said Kammerer, who has earned a spot in Thursday night’s Xtreme Bronc Finals. “I had kind of heard of her and never really seen her in person, but she went out there and was pretty dang good and got me ready for (Thursday) night. World champions and guys in the top fifteen, it’s always fun to compete against guys like that, and to do well sure makes a guy think he can ride with the best of them.”
The rodeo kicked off on Wednesday with an 8 a.m. slack. Apparently the bright and early edition proved prime time quality for the timed event competitors as Bridger Chambers (Stevensville, Mont.) turned in a 3.5-second run, the best of the day in steer wrestling. And the team roping veterans Clay Tryan (three world titles and 17X NFR appearances) and Jake Long (9X NFR) stopped the clock in 4.4-seconds. Other first-day leaders coming out of the morning timed event slack included Maggie Poloncic (Gillette, Wyo.) with a 17.07-second run in barrel racing, and Tyler Boxleitner (Loveland, Colo.) in tie down roping (9.3-seconds).
The only timed event leading time came in Wednesday night’s performance came in breakaway roping as Kelley Haythorn (Arthur, Neb.) recorded a quick 2.5-second time.
Central States Fair rodeo events on Thursday will be a saddle bronc only affair featuring the year-end Xtreme Broncs Final in which 24 of the top saddle bronc riders vie for over $64,000 in prize money. Included among the talented group will be four South Dakota bronc riders. Eagle Butte’s Shorty Garrett, currently fifth in world standings, will be joined by Cole Elshere (Faith, sixth in the world), Taygen Schuelke (Newell, 23rd) and Kammerer (42nd).
Chutes open on second annual Xtreme Bronc Finals at 7 p.m.
