Three Yellow Jackets earn All Conference Saturday

At the completion of day two at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Pueblo, Colo., the Black Hills State women's team currently sits in fifth place and the men's team sits in ninth.
The Yellow Jackets added three more athletes to the All-Conference list with Kyla Sawvell earning another First Team All-Conference with a throw of 45.83m (150-feet, 4 inches) in discus placing second overall. Friday, Sawvell won the hammer throw. Whitney Scott also earned First Team All-Conference with a third-place finish in the pole vault after vaulting 3.74m (12-3¼). Hannah Hendrick earned Second Team All-Conference after finishing fourth in the pole vault with a vault of 3.54m (11-7¼).
Breanne Fuller earned a spot in the 200-meter finals Sunday after finishing the prelims in ninth with a time of 25.19 seconds.
Keith Osowski earned a seventh-place finish in the men's 300 steeplechase with a time of 9:25.16 while Conor McGraw finished in eighth place in the men's decathlon with a total of 5681 points
Friday's results
Sawvell won another RMAC title Friday after the first day of competition.
Sawvell bested her provisionally qualifying mark when she threw 191 feet, 8 inches, good for the top spot. That mark currently ranks her fourth in the country. It was her first outdoor title to go along with four indoor titles.
Teammate Maddi Fidler place fifth in the hammer at 163-11.
Fuller broke her own school record in the 100-meter dash with a 11.98-second time, which placed her fifth in the prelims and earned her a spot competing on Sunday in the finals.
Conor McGraw began competition in the men's decathlon with 3,004 points, which puts him in eighth overall after one day of competition.
For South Dakota Mines, Macy McClure was fourth in the women's hammer throw at 165-7 and Jenna Saylor was eighth at 159-0.
In the men's hammer, the Hardrockers had four throwers in the top eight, with Westley Siebdrath taking third at 179-9, Dakin Bolan in sixth place at 165-7, Warren Minerich seventh at 160-9 and Erick Colman eighth at 157-8.
Taegen Wells qualified for the finals in the men's 400 hurdles with a fifth-place finish in the prelims in 55.12, while Kamryn Scully qualified for the finals in the women's 400 hurdles in 1:04.46, placing eighth in the prelims.
The RMAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships wrap up Sunday with competition beginning at 9:30 a.m.