Three Yellow Jackets earn All Conference Saturday

At the completion of day two at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Pueblo, Colo., the Black Hills State women's team currently sits in fifth place and the men's team sits in ninth.

The Yellow Jackets added three more athletes to the All-Conference list with Kyla Sawvell earning another First Team All-Conference with a throw of 45.83m (150-feet, 4 inches) in discus placing second overall. Friday, Sawvell won the hammer throw. Whitney Scott also earned First Team All-Conference with a third-place finish in the pole vault after vaulting 3.74m (12-3¼). Hannah Hendrick earned Second Team All-Conference after finishing fourth in the pole vault with a vault of 3.54m (11-7¼).

Breanne Fuller earned a spot in the 200-meter finals Sunday after finishing the prelims in ninth with a time of 25.19 seconds.

Keith Osowski earned a seventh-place finish in the men's 300 steeplechase with a time of 9:25.16 while Conor McGraw finished in eighth place in the men's decathlon with a total of 5681 points

Friday's results

Sawvell won another RMAC title Friday after the first day of competition.