Thunder Basin, STM go 3-0 at Border Wars

In dance, the Raiders were the grand champions as well with 151.5 points, to 121.5 for Douglas/St. Thomas More. Sturgis was third with 119 points, followed by Hot Springs with 151.5 points, to 118.5.

Next up is the Black Hills Conference meet Thursday in Sturgis and the Platte Invitational next Saturday for Stevens.

Boys Soccer

SIOUX FALLS O'GORMAN 3, SPEARFISH 2, OT: The seventh-seeded Knights got the upset over the second-seeded Spartans in the Class AA State quarterfinals game Saturday night in Spearfish.

No other information was made available.

The loss, the only defeat of the season for the Spartans, dropped them to 12-1-2 overall. O'Gorman takes on No. 3 Watertown Tuesday in Watertown.

SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 5, ST. THOMAS MORE 0: The top-seeded Chargers earned the shutout win over the No. 4 Cavaliers Saturday in the Class A State semifinals in Sioux Falls.

The losses ended the Cavaliers season at 6-8-1, while Sioux Falls Christian takes on Tea Area Oct. 17 in the title match in Huron.

