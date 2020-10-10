Thunder Basin, STM go 3-0 at Border Wars

Thunder Basin of Gillette, Wyo., and St. Thomas More both finished 3-0 Saturday in the S.D-W.Y. Border Wars Volleyball Tournament at Rapid City Central.
The Cavaliers earned a three-game win over Central 25-20, 22-25 and 25-18, and stopped Spearfish 25-15 and 30-28, and then defeated Douglas 25-21 and 25-10.
St. Thomas More, 14-7, returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Hill City.
Thunder Basin rolled past Central 25-15 and 25-8, beat Spearfish 25-14 and 25-11 and toppled Douglas 25-4 and 25-22. Thunder Basin hosts Cheyenne Central Oct. 17.
Central, Spearfish and Douglas all finished 0-2.
Central, 2-17, hosts Sturgis Tuesday, with Douglas, 0-11 at Rapid City Stevens Tuesday and Spearfish, 5-9, is at Belle Fourche Tuesday.
Competitive Dance and Cheer
Stevens wins Douglas Invitational
The Rapid City Stevens dance and cheer team came away with a couple of titles at the Douglas Invitational Saturday in Box Elder.
The Raiders won the cheer competition with 135.5 points, to 124.5 for Douglas, 121.5 for Sturgis, 118.5 for Belle Fourche and 111 for Hot Springs.
In dance, the Raiders were the grand champions as well with 151.5 points, to 121.5 for Douglas/St. Thomas More. Sturgis was third with 119 points, followed by Hot Springs with 151.5 points, to 118.5.
Next up is the Black Hills Conference meet Thursday in Sturgis and the Platte Invitational next Saturday for Stevens.
Boys Soccer
SIOUX FALLS O'GORMAN 3, SPEARFISH 2, OT: The seventh-seeded Knights got the upset over the second-seeded Spartans in the Class AA State quarterfinals game Saturday night in Spearfish.
No other information was made available.
The loss, the only defeat of the season for the Spartans, dropped them to 12-1-2 overall. O'Gorman takes on No. 3 Watertown Tuesday in Watertown.
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 5, ST. THOMAS MORE 0: The top-seeded Chargers earned the shutout win over the No. 4 Cavaliers Saturday in the Class A State semifinals in Sioux Falls.
No other information was made available.
The losses ended the Cavaliers season at 6-8-1, while Sioux Falls Christian takes on Tea Area Oct. 17 in the title match in Huron.
VOLLEYBALL
HILL CITY 3, STURGIS 0: The Rangers won their fourth straight match, stopping the Scoopers in three games Saturday in Hill City.
Hill City earned the lop-sided win, 25-14, 25-15 and 25-13. No other information was made available.
Hill City, 18-1, is at St. Thomas More Tuesday night, while Sturgis, 6-8, is at Rapid City Central Tuesday.
