Thunder beat Oahe in 2OT, advance to title game

The Rushmore Thunder rallied to send the game into overtime, and then won it in two extra periods, stopping Oahe 5-4 in the semifinals to advance to the South Dakota Boys Varsity State Hockey Tournament Saturday at the SCHEELS Iceplex in Sioux Falls.
In a back and forth game against the Pierre team, the Thunder trailed in the first, led by one goal after two and then fell behind by a goal before Kael Delzer scored the 16:38-minute mark to tie the game at 4-4. Kaleb Merchen was credited with the same.
After a scoreless first overtime, the Thunder and Alec Humke took care of business early when he scored just 40 seconds in, with Mason martin and Delzer credited with assists.
With the win, the Thunder will face Brookings Sunday for the state championship. The Rangers advanced to the title game with a 3-0 win over the Sioux Falls Flyers 2 squad.
Rushmore got on the board first at the 7:34 mark of the first period when Martin scored on a power play, with Hunter Walla.
Oahe, however, took over the momentum and took a 2-1 lead going into the second on a goal by Elliot Leif 12:34 in and then took the lead on an Andrew Gordon power-play goal.
The second quarter belonged to the Thunder. Seth Stock scored 9:31 into the period to tie the game and Rushmore led 3-2 going into the third when Walla took a pass from Ryan Hipsag.
The momentum roller coaster continued as the Capitals regained the lead fairly early into the third. Leif scored his second goal at the 7:22 mark and Gordon did the same two minutes later for a 4-3 Oahe lead.
The Thunder finished with a 33-24 shots on goal advantage, although the Capitals had two power-play goals to one for Rushmore
Brady Devries picked up the win at goal for the Thunder, as he stopped 20 of 24 shots. Kieran Duffy took the loss for Pierre as he stopped 28 of 33 shots.
With the win, the Thunder 19-3 overall, moved to 2-0 in the tournament, thumping Sioux Center 8-1 Friday in the tournament's first round. Rushmore and Brookings have met twice this season with both teams winning once. The Thunder won the first game 3-2 on Feb. 13 and the Rangers came back for a 4-2 win the next day.
Brookings is 2-0 in the tournament, outscoring its opponents 10-0 in the two games.