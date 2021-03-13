Thunder beat Oahe in 2OT, advance to title game

The Rushmore Thunder rallied to send the game into overtime, and then won it in two extra periods, stopping Oahe 5-4 in the semifinals to advance to the South Dakota Boys Varsity State Hockey Tournament Saturday at the SCHEELS Iceplex in Sioux Falls.

In a back and forth game against the Pierre team, the Thunder trailed in the first, led by one goal after two and then fell behind by a goal before Kael Delzer scored the 16:38-minute mark to tie the game at 4-4. Kaleb Merchen was credited with the same.

After a scoreless first overtime, the Thunder and Alec Humke took care of business early when he scored just 40 seconds in, with Mason martin and Delzer credited with assists.

With the win, the Thunder will face Brookings Sunday for the state championship. The Rangers advanced to the title game with a 3-0 win over the Sioux Falls Flyers 2 squad.

Rushmore got on the board first at the 7:34 mark of the first period when Martin scored on a power play, with Hunter Walla.

Oahe, however, took over the momentum and took a 2-1 lead going into the second on a goal by Elliot Leif 12:34 in and then took the lead on an Andrew Gordon power-play goal.