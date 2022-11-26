Thunder boys cruise to shutout win over Cougars in opener; Girls downed by Aberdeen

The Rushmore Thunder boys racked up four goals in the first 13 minutes of their season opener and cruised to a 7-0 victory over the Aberdeen Cougars Saturday at the Aberdeen Odde.

The Thunder outshot the Cougars 54-12 in the contest and 16-2 in the first period.

Hayden Holec led the way for the Thunder (1-0-0) with two goals and an assist, while Jackson Habrock earned the win in goal with 12 saves to record the shutout.

Alex Dietrich set the tone for the Thunder with a goal on assists by Landon Bartling and Luke Hanson to give his team a 1-0 lead at 6:46 in the first. Holec doubled the lead with a goal on assists by Hanson and Bartling at 10:06.

Colton Merchen continued the roll with a goal at 11:30 on an assist by Cameron Ritter and Easton Knoll extended the lead to 4-0 on an assist by Kaleb Merchen at 12:10 in the first.

Bartling added a goal of his own at 11:33 in the second period on assists by Holec and Kaleb Merchen to give the Thunder a 5-0 lead after two.

Holec kept the scoring coming at 5:19 of the third with a goal on an assist by Wyatt Reader to make it 6-0 before Kaleb Merchen capped the game with an unassisted goal at 16:06 to seal the 7-0 win.

Rushmore and Aberdeen return to the ice at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Aberdeen Odde.

GIRLS

ABERDEEN COUGARS 6, RUSHMORE THUNDER 0.

Aberdeen took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Alyssa Roehrich at 15:31 in the first period and the Cougars never looked back en route to a season-opening victory at the Aberdeen Odde.

Aberdeen (1-0-0) added three more goals in the second period by Kailyn Poppen (1:31), Roerich (7:50) and Ema Rehder (15:56) to carry a 4-0 lead into the final frame.

Roerich completed a hat trick with a third goal at 14:29 in the third period and Alli Stoltenburg capped the 6-0 win with a short-handed goal at 15:32.

Aberdeen outshot Rushmore 32-12 in the contest.

Rushmore (0-1-0) returns to the ice at 9 a.m. MT Sunday against Aberdeen.