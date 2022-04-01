Thunder defenseman Duncan Chisolm tendered by Sabres

Duncan Chisolm, a high school senior who helped lead the Rushmore Thunder boys varsity hockey team to the state championship game last month, has been tendered by the Badlands Sabres for the 2022-23 season, the team announced Friday.

Tender contracts are signings made by North American Hockey League teams separate from the NAHL Draft. Tendered players are not eligible for the draft.

"We are very excited that Duncan has chosen to sign a tender with us" Sabres head coach Brendon Hodge said. "I was able to coach Duncan for two years in high school, and now I am very excited to coach him again this upcoming season and help him continue to develop and hopefully help him play at a higher level of hockey."

Chisolm collected 13 goals and eight assists in 17 games for the Thunder this season, including a pair of game-winning goals. He added three power-play markers, three power-play assists and totaled 48 penalty minutes.

"Duncan is a big, right-handed shot defensemen who skates very well and has a great shot," Hodge said. "He will be a welcome addition to our defensive core this upcoming season as we look to improve in all areas of our team."

