Thunder eager to cap off spectacular season at State

The Rushmore Thunder boys varsity hockey team wrapped up a special season with a South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association regular season championship at the end of February.

The Thunder finished the year a perfect 20-0 and steamrolled their competition, outscoring their opponents 144-34. But entering the 2020-21 campaign, few in the program expected a breakout year.

“I’m very proud but it’s a little bit unexpected,” head coach Richard Novak said. “I knew we were going to have a good team, but to go 20–0 is a great accomplishment. All of the credit goes to those guys for working so hard.”

The Thunder’s goals, however, extend beyond the regular season. They return to the ice Friday for the State Tournament in Sioux Falls with hopes of adding another championship to an already impressive resume.

The last time the Thunder claimed a state championship was in 2018 when none of their current roster skated at the varsity level.

“I would really like to see this group of players get a state title,” Novak said. “I think they are very deserving of a state championship because they've worked really hard to get where they are right now. I think it would show how much they have meant to Rushmore Hockey for the last six or eight years they’ve been playing in Rapid City.”

Despite a dominant regular season, Novak said his team is not over-confident because of the stiff competition in the league. The Thunder won five games this year by a single goal.

One of those tight games came against their first-round opponent of the tournament, Watertown. Rushmore trailed the Lakers 4-2 after two periods before three goals in the final frame led to a 5-4 road victory Jan. 29. The Thunder outshot their opponents 74-15 in the contest, but goalie Owen McBride stood strong.

“They’ve got a good team,” Novak said. “I think if we come out and play our game we should be okay, but hockey is a strange game sometimes. A hot goaltender can make things a little interesting, and that’s what happened earlier this year.”

The Thunder enter the tournament at full strength and without any major injuries.

They are led offensively by the steady hand of Dawson Wirth, who leads the league in goals with 35 and backed it up with 30 assists, for an average of 3.25 points per game.

“Dawson Wirth had an exceptional year,” Novak said. “He just has a motor on him that just doesn’t quit. He comes to practice and works so hard every day.”

Wirth’s line includes two other key pieces in Hunter Walla and A.J. Petrotto. Walla scored 14 goals with 24 assists this season, while Petrotto added 14 goals and 20 assists.

In the net, the Thunder are anchored by Michael Habbe, who racked up 18 wins with 297 saves against 30 goals allowed.

“We know there are some really good teams over there,” Novak said. “We have to go to Sioux Falls and play three really good games to try and be there on Sunday afternoon.”

When the tournament concludes on Sunday, the Thunder still have more hockey on the schedule. Rushmore recently received an invite to the USA Hockey National Championships March 24-28 in Dallas.

“We will be heading off to nationals but we certainly have one big weekend to go, and that’s what we will focus on for the next week,” Novak said.

The Thunder open the State Tournament against Watertown at 3:35 p.m. Friday at the SCHEELS IcePlex in Sioux Falls.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

