Thunder earn back-to-back shutouts over Aberdeen

The Rushmore Thunder traveled to Aberdeen over the weekend and throttled the Cougars, earning shutouts in both their meetings and outscoring their opponents 15-0 to finish the regular season.

The Thunder (17-3-0), winners of four straight, pick up the No. 3 seed ahead of the state tournament, which will be held March 12-14 in Sioux Falls.

In Saturday's contest, Hunter Walla collected four points off two goals and two assists as Rushmore won 8-0, doubling its four-goal lead after two periods with four in the third. Dawson Wirth potted two goals Kael Delzer added two assists and Mason Martin chipped in one goal and one assist. Alexander Dietrich, Seth Stock, Parker Brannan, Alexander Petrotto, Duncan Chisolm and Grady Olson also notched points, while Brady Devries made 13 saves in net for the shutout.

Connor Brady got the start in net for Sunday's game and stopped all 16 shots that came his way to earn a shutout as the Thunder rolled to a 7-0 victory.

Tyson Dubar recorded three points off a goal and two assists, while Alex Humke scored twice. Dietrich, Stock and Martin all added two points, and Kaleb Merchen, Miles Retzer, Walla and Carson Ritter earned one point apiece.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0