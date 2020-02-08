Thunder edge Rush in Wichita

In what turned out to be a low scoring affair, Wichita scored a late second period goal and held on to earn a 2-1 victory over Rapid City Saturday night at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan.

The Thunder kicked off the scoring when Stefan Fournier lit the lamp on assists from Shaquille Merasty and Lane Bauer at the 3:41 mark of the first period.

Although neither team was able to find the net again, Wichita kept up the pressure on as it outshot the Rush 17-11 in the first 20 minutes.

Rapid City tied the game in the 11th minute of the second period on a Tanner Karty goal, assisted by Stephane Legault and Beau McCue.

The Thunder had an answer with 44 seconds remaining in the second, as Garrett Schmitz gave Wichita the lead again on assists from Fournier and Chris Cane.

The second-period goal turned out to be the equalizer as the Thunder turned the Rush away on all six of their third period goals to pick up the win.

Eric Israel led the Rush with five shots, while Cedric Montminy added four and Karty finished with four.

Gordon Defiel guarded the net for Rapid City, stopping 22 of Wichita’s 24 shots.

The Rush (25-17-4-0) will close out the weekend series with the Thunder today at 3 p.m.

