Thunder eliminated from Nationals after dropping 2nd game
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

Thunder eliminated from Nationals after dropping 2nd game

  • Updated
ThunderFile

Dawson Wirth celebrates scoring a first period goal during the Thunder's 4-1 win over Sioux Center on Jan. 10 at the Rushmore Thunderdome.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff, File

The Rushmore Thunder stayed within striking distance of the Dayton Stealth for two periods Friday afternoon.

After going down 2-0 in the first period, the Thunder potted a goal in the middle frame to cut their deficit in half. 

But the Ohio-based Stealth never relinquished their lead, tallying four goals in the third to take a 4-1 win and eliminate their Black Hills opponent from the 2021 USA Hockey-Chipotle High School Division II National Championship in league play at Moylan Iceplex in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Thunder, now 0-2 in their group standings, will play their final league game at 9 a.m. Saturday against the Greenville Road Warriors out of South Carolina.

After Dayton got on the board 13 seconds into the contest, it notched another at 11:14 on a power play to head into the first intermission up 2-0.

Kaleb Merchen scored Rushmore's lone goal at 4:22 of the second period, assisted by Dawson Wirth and Ryan Hipsag.

The Stealth then opened the final frame with three goals in the first eight minutes and added a fourth at 11:57.

