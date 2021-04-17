Thunder end Nationals with 8-1 rout

While the Rushmore Thunder were already eliminated from the 2021 USA Hockey-Chipotle High School Division II National Championship, they still had one more game to play.

And they made it count, striking for five goals in the first period and going on to beat the Greenville Road Warriors 8-1 in league play at Ralston Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

Alec Humke tallied two goals in the win, while Dawson Wirth dished out three assists. Seth Stock, Kael Delzer, Miles Retzer, Alexander Petrotto and Hunter Walla all earned two points.

Humke got the Thunder on the board just nine seconds into the game before Petrotto and Retzer scored to make it 3-0 before the 10-minute mark. Merchen then tallied a power-play goal and Humke notched his second, a shorthanded score, at 15:59 to make it 5-0 heading into the first intermission.

Alexander Dietrich needed just 56 seconds of the middle frame to score, then Walla notched one at 3:51. The Road Warriors, based out of South Carolina, then scored at 8:31 of the second period to make it 7-1.

Carson Ritter tacked on one more goal for Rushmore at 5:05 of the third period.

